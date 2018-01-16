PREMIUM: Forget Bitcoin’s crazy swings. Its Lightning Network could kill Visa, Mastercard.

JOHANNESBURG — Bears are back in the Bitcoin market with prices of the cryptocurrency tanking around 20% in trade on Tuesday. The latest correction marks a tough 2018 for Bitcoin as the cryptocurrency has struggled to build on its dramatic gains made in 2017. The latest sell-off is sparked by fears that South Korea – the world’s third-largest market for Bitcoin – is mulling instituting a cryptocurrency exchange ban. This combined with lower volumes in Asia is engendering strong downward pressure on prices. While there are many who bought Bitcoin at its peak price last year amid ‘FOMO’ (Fear Of Missing Out), the technology purists are ignoring these crazy price swings and looking to what the future holds. One such project, currently being piloted, is the development of something called the Lightning Network. Amid surging adoption of Bitcoin, the blockchain (Bitcoin’s digitally distributed ledger) has become inefficient in processing transactions. Fees have surged while transaction times sometimes take hours to complete. Because of Bitcoin’s block-size only being 1MB, this means the cryptocurrency can only process 7 transactions per second (VISA, for example, has a capacity of 50 000 transactions per second). But the Lightning Network, with the use of smart contracts, aims to help Bitcoin achieve millions or even billions of transactions per second by taking transactions ‘off-chain’ into separate channels – a development that many are comparing with the groundbreaking advent of TCP/IP for the internet. This will render Bitcoin’s blockchain as a simple, underlying infrastructure layer while the Lightning Network becomes the scalable second layer. The technology is still being tested, but it could go live within the next 12 months, according to some experts. If it is widely adopted, it could have a bigger impact than the internet itself. It could also eradicate the need for so-called altcoins that promise more efficient blockchains. Below are some explanations on how the Lightning Network works. I’ve sourced these descriptions but you can also see this link on Reddit for more links. – Gareth van Zyl

The Lightning Network is a decentralised system for instant, high-volume micropayments that removes the risk of delegating custody of funds to trusted third parties. Bitcoin, the world’s most widely used and valuable digital currency, allows anyone to send value without a trusted intermediary or depository.

Bitcoin contains an advanced scripting system allowing users to program instructions for funds. There are, however, some drawbacks to bitcoin’s decentralized design. Transactions confirmed on the bitcoin blockchain take up to one hour before they are irreversible.

Micropayments, or payments less than a few cents, are inconsistently confirmed, and fees render such transactions unviable on the network today.

The Lightning Network solves these problems. It is one of the first implementations of a multi-party Smart Contract (programmable money) using bitcoin’s built-in scripting. The Lightning Network is leading technological development in multiparty financial computations with bitcoin.

Instant Payments. Bitcoin aggregates transactions into blocks spaced ten minutes apart. Payments are widely regarded as secure on bitcoin after confirmation of six blocks, or about one hour. On the Lightning Network, payments don’t need block confirmations, and are instant and atomic. Lightning can be used at retail point-of-sale terminals, with user device-to-device transactions, or anywhere instant payments are needed.

Micropayments. New markets can be opened with the possibility of micropayments. Lightning enables one to send funds down to 0.00000001 bitcoin without custodial risk. The bitcoin blockchain currently enforces a minimum output size many hundreds of times higher, and a fixed per-transaction fee which makes micropayments impractical. Lightning allows minimal payments denominated in bitcoin, using actual bitcoin transactions.

Scalability. The bitcoin network will need to support orders of magnitude higher transaction volume to meet demand from automated payments. The coming increase in internet-connected devices needs a platform for machine-to-machine payments and automated micropayment services. Lightning Network transactions are conducted o the blockchain without delegation of trust and ownership, allowing users to conduct nearly unlimited transactions between other devices.

How it Works. Funds are placed into a two-party, multisignature “channel” bitcoin address. This channel is represented as an entry on the bitcoin public ledger. In order to spend funds from the channel, both parties must agree on the new balance.

The current balance is stored as the most recent transaction signed by both parties, spending from the channel address. To make a payment, both parties sign a new exit transaction spending from the channel address. All old exit transactions are invalidated by doing so. The Lightning Network does not require cooperation from the counterparty to exit the channel. Both parties have the option to unilaterally close the channel, ending their relationship.

Since all parties have multiple multisignature channels with many different users on this network, one can send a payment to any other party across this network. By embedding the payment conditional upon knowledge of a secure cryptographic hash, payments can be made across a network of channels without the need for any party to have unilateral custodial ownership of funds. The Lightning Network enables what was previously not possible with trusted financial systems vulnerable to monopolies—without the need for custodial trust and ownership, participation on the network can be dynamic and open for all.