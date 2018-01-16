PREMIUM: Bank 2.0 – Michael Jordaan startup seeks being ‘WhatsApp’ of banking

JOHANNESBURG — Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan is making a comeback to the banking world with a new venture dubbed ‘Bank Zero’, a mobile app-driven ‘branchless’ bank. The bank – which will adopt a mutual model – is expected to launch by year-end after securing a provisional licence from SARB. The re-entry of Jordaan into South Africa’s banking sector comes at a time when there is a growing number of competitors on the horizon. Bank Zero, though, won’t be South Africa’s first digital or branchless bank as that title is expected to go to Tyme Bank (Commonwealth Bank of South Africa). Tyme Bank is set to launch in the first half of 2018. However, Bank Zero will be another choice for South Africans and it also promises to keep costs low. So far, 2018 looks set to be a great year for South African banking consumers as Discovery and Postbank will also enter the fray. In this below Q&A, Jordaan tells us more about his latest venture. – Gareth van Zyl

In a nutshell, can you tell us what is Bank Zero, why are you launching it and what market segment will it target?

Bank Zero will launch with an App and Card by the end of 2018. We want to bring a competitive, transparent banking experience to businesses, individuals, families and communities in South Africa.

You say that Bank Zero will be app-driven – does this mean that it won’t have any physical brick-and-mortar branches? Also, will Bank Zero then be a direct competitor to Tyme Bank, which is expected to launch sometime in H1 this year?

We will not have branches and rather want to have the best mobile banking experience. Customers will, however, be able to draw and deposit cash at ATMs and retailers countrywide. We see ourselves competing not just with other new digital banks but the entire banking market. We think customers are ready to move to Banking 2.0 just as they are moving from SMS to Whatsapp.

Bank Zero has a provisional banking licence from SARB. So, what does this mean exactly? When exactly, for example, will you be able to fully launch banking services? Can you launch them now or do you have to wait for more green lights from SARB?

SARB always issues a provisional banking licence before issuing a full licence. As a next step we need to integrate with the SA payments systems and this will take most of the rest of this year. We hope to launch by the end of 2018.

You say that Bank Zero will be a mutual bank but that at the same time it has 45% black ownership – can you explain how this works?

Yes we have 45% black ownership today through current shareholding. As we grow we intend making our depositors shareholders too.

You’ve tapped you’re former FNB colleague, Yatin Narsai, in launching Bank Zero. Obviously, the two of you are viewed in the industry in having shaken up digital banking in South Africa. What is the significance to you of bringing somebody like Narsai on board with you in your newest venture?



Yatin and I came up with the concept over many glasses of wine. He is an exceptional individual, one with whom I have had many debates over the years and always came away having learned something new.

What do you make of the banking sector in South Africa currently and the growing competition around it? We’ve got Tyme Bank coming online soon, Discovery has recently got a licence as well – so has Postbank. Are you confident that Bank Zero will make a dent in this increasingly competitive market?

South Africa has a wonderfully sophisticated banking market. It is a national asset. At the same time it is dominated by a few large banks who have built up excessive cost structures. Bank Zero has the advantage of starting from first principles with the latest technology and we will bring these cost benefits to our customers.

Will Bank Zero use blockchain technology in any way?

We are not based on blockchain but will certainly consider this in future if it brings further benefits to our customers.

Moreover, what do you make of the recent mania around cryptocurrencies and blockchain – is there space for it in the SA banking sphere?

Cryptos now need real-life use cases to solve real problems. My concern is that most interest in cryptos and tokens is based on speculation about their value. I’m a crypto bull (regarding their usefulness) but like Warren Buffet wish I could buy a put option on the entire sector.

You’re quite a busy man at the moment – you have also have other ventures such as mobile data company Rain on the go. Firstly, how is it going with the launch of the Rain network so far? Secondly, will Bank Zero take up the majority of your time going forward or will you split your time equally among your ventures?



We hope to launch Rain Direct shortly. It is great to have Willem Roos on board to drive the initiative. Business is all about surrounding yourself with people who are better than you. I’m a non-exec in both Rain and Bank Zero and hope to add strategic value to both without getting into operations.

Press release SA sees the birth of a new bank – Bank Zero

Michael Jordaan and Yatin Narsai launch app-driven bank that offers added control and transparency, and a fresh take on banking 16 January 2018: Bank Zero has been granted a provisional licence after a rigorous in-depth evaluation process by the South African Reserve Bank. The 45% black-owned bank is set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018.