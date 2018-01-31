Facebook bans all Bitcoin, ICO, cryptocurrency ads

Chalk this up as a sign of the times – Facebook has announced a ban on all advertising for Bitcoin, initial coin offerings, and other cryptocurrencies. The move is part of a broader effort by Facebook to crack down on deceptive and misleading content on the platform. However, it has singled out cryptocurrency and ICO ads as particularly suspect.

Facebook says it may allow ICO and cryptocurrency ads in the future, once it gets better at separating the wheat of real investment options from the get-rich-quick chaff. In other words, the social network is hoping to one day do what all governments are hoping to one day do: regulate cryptos in a sensible and effective way.

