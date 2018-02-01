African countries turn Trump’s insult into a marketing campaign

After US president Donald Trump referred to the nations of Africa as “sh*thole countries”, many Africans took the opportunity to share beautiful images of their countries on social media. Now, tourism companies are taking advantage of the attention the Trump insult generated to attract more visitors to Africa’s loveliest spots.

Zambia Tourism invited visitors to “Sh*thole Zambia” and Botswana announced it was rebranding itself as a “Waterhole Country“. If you don’t mind some swearing, check out Gondwana Collection Namibia’s hilarious YouTube ad for “Sh*thole Namibia”.

Tourism has been booming in sub-Saharan Africa – the number of foreign visitors to the continent has grown from 20 million in 2006 to 40 million in 2016. Perhaps Trump’s comments will help grow that number even more.

Lots in Premium today, including a look at how Christo Wiese once tried to smuggle a large amount of foreign currency on a plane and an introduction to a new South African-based Bitcoin brokerage called BitDirect. You can also catch up on the Global Share Portfolio webinar from earlier this week and read how fear of disappointing voters may have played a role in Cape Town’s water crisis.

Finally, I have some exciting news. Alec Hogg will be in South Africa next week presenting a series of seminars in partnership with Standard Bank. We have a limited number of free tickets to give away for these events. Alec will be in Cape Town on the 7th, in Johannesburg on the 8th, and in Durban on the 12th. If you’re a paying Premium subscriber and you would like to attend one of these events, email [email protected] with your details.