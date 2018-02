If you want an indication of just how well manufacturing is doing in Germany, consider this: the industrial union Südwestmetall just won its members a 4.3% wage increase and the right to a 28-hour work week. Under the terms of the deal, which applies to some 900,000 German workers but is likely to be rolled…

This is a BizNews Premium article. Please login or sign up for a free 1-month trial.

If you just want to view this article, get 24 hour access for £0.99.