How the world sees SA: Zuma vs Ramaphosa showdown

By Felicity Duncan

In an article exploring the showdown between incumbent president Jacob Zuma and president-in-waiting Cyril Ramaphosa, the Financial Times focuses on how very delicate the position of the ANC is.

The ANC has previously experienced a bitter leadership battle when Thabo Mbeki tried to fight off Zuma’s leadership bid in 2008. That fight led to a split in the ANC – Mbeki loyalists left to form the Congress of the People (COPE), which managed to grab almost 8% of the vote and 30 seats in Parliament before succumbing to internal divisions and losing seats. COPE now partners with the DA and others in various municipalities.

South Africa’s Ramaphosa clears diary, pushing for Zuma exit https://t.co/YB28xwvtXE pic.twitter.com/Tuih44DTUf — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) February 9, 2018

Having been burned before, the ANC is now being very cautious in dealing with Zuma. The last thing it wants is a breakaway Zuma faction splitting the vote next year, which could easily happen if the ANC is forced to resort to a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

That leaves Ramaphosa to tread a very, very fine line. On the one hand, as the FT puts it, Ramaphosa has “promised to crack down on corruption at the highest levels of government, and to end so-called “state capture””. That means that he can’t very well ignore the “procession of lurid scandals and corruption claims” that surround Zuma. On the other hand, he must also find a way to “conclude this matter without discord or division.”

It’s not an easy position, and the FT notes that some have been quick to criticise Ramaphosa for his lack of decisive action. According to the FT, “[Civil group] Save South Africa has accused Ramaphosa of trying to strike a deal behind closed doors.”

The FT quotes Sipho Pityana, an ANC veteran and Save South Africa’s leader, saying “Mr Ramaphosa should know better, and be aware that the perception is already forming that he is replicating the arrogance and covert operations of Zuma’s ANC. It is an ominously bad start for the new leadership of the movement, and it must be stopped.”

We reject any amnesty agreement or special deal for Jacob Zuma. He must still face the 783 criminal charges against him, which is why we will fight to make sure that he retires in prison‚ where he should have been years ago. – @MmusiMaimane #ZumaExit https://t.co/p9zIB5jDcB — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 9, 2018

However, the article goes on to point out that, as Daily Maverick editor Branko Brkic argues, Rampahosa has done well to wrestle control of the ANC away from Zuma and his supporters. The ANC leadership race was tight, and Ramaphosa’s victory is a testimony to his political skills.

Ramaphosa, says Brkic, can afford to wait and act slowly. After all, he has to “unify a bitterly divided party” while Zuma can focus on “simply saving his own skin.” It’s an asymmetric battle, and Rampahosa may need to make some concessions to resolve the standoff.

The FT reports that Wits vice-chancellor Adam Habib says that the situation calls for “realpolitik.” Zuma may “ask for access to funds to prolong his legal battle [or] a presidential pardon should he ultimately be convicted. [He] might also ask for some political concessions, such as a place for his ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in the cabinet, or a promise not to overturn cherished policies, such as a pledge for free education.” Ramaphosa may choose to grant some of these boons in exchange for a peaceful exit.

However, opposition parties are not eager to wait for Ramaphosa and Zuma to work things out. They are demanding another no-confidence vote against Zuma next week. The FT quotes DA leader Mmusi Maimane as saying, “Cyril Ramaphosa cannot talk anti-corruption yet broker an amnesty deal for the corrupt in the ANC. Any attempt to do so will be opposed with everything we’ve got.”

Ramaphosa is in a tight corner. He has to get Zuma out, avoid a split in the ANC, head off a divisive no-confidence vote, and (small job here) tackle South Africa’s numerous economic and social problems.

Luckily for South Africa he is, as the FT puts it, “one of the [ANC’s] top strategists and a man credited with negotiating the end of apartheid.” The next week promises to demand almost as much diplomacy as the MPNF.