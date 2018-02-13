The kids aren’t that into it – will Facebook flame out?

A new report says that Facebook is shedding young users – according to eMarketer, Facebook will experience its “first-ever decline in the 18-24 age group in the US, a drop of 5.8% this year.” While the social network’s pool of older users is growing as mom dad, and granny sign up, this year, for the first time since eMarketer’s research began, less than half of the 12-17 age group in the U.S. will be on the platform.

This is not great news for the social giant. According to eMarketer, many young ‘uns are skipping Facebook and opting for platforms like Snapchat – where they’re not likely to run into their least-favourite aunts. Facebook-owned Instagram, which has been rolling out features to compete with Snapchat, is similarly growing in popularity among the youth. However, Facebook has been less successful at monetising Instagram than it has been at monetising the mothership. Although it remains clearly dominant in the social media space, it’s worth keeping an eye on what the kids are doing, because that could change. Just ask MySpace.

In Premium today, you can catch up on the latest Amazon news, and learn why the Financial Times believes that the fate of South Africa is important to the whole world. You can hear why one global leader thinks the world is getting better (not worse), and you can dig into the latest KPMG scandal in today’s Worldview.