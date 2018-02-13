How world sees SA: Zuma risks criminal conviction – but ANC could keep him out of jail

EDINBURGH — It’s no secret in South Africa that Jacob Zuma is clinging to power as a way to resist prosecution and conviction for a string of charges. Although he is no longer leader of the ANC, and failed in his attempt to secure ANC leadership for his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, he is still refusing to go quietly. The Wall Street Journal tells its international readers that immunity from prosecution is unlikely. However, Zuma can expect support from the ANC for legal fees. He might even get a presidential pardon to keep him out of jail. – Jackie Cameron

By Thulasizwe Sithole

The ANC is set to clash with President Jacob Zuma, who has refused demands by the ruling party that he relinquish power, reports Gabriele Steinhauser for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“Analysts believe that the threat of prosecution is one of the main reasons the debate over Mr. Zuma’s departure has dragged on. There is no basis for immunity in South Africa’s constitution, but experts have speculated the ANC could offer him assistance with his legal costs or a presidential pardon should he be convicted,” she writes.

Pressure on Zuma, who spent 10 years in prison alongside Nelson Mandela for his efforts to defeat apartheid, to step down has escalated since December, when his ex-wife and favoured candidate lost the vote to become the new leader of the African National Congress, notes Steinhauser.

“Senior ANC members have openly said that they want Mr. Zuma to leave so the party has time before next year’s national elections to try to restore its image, which has been marred by multiple allegations of corruption against Mr. Zuma, his family and some of his closest allies. He has denied wrongdoing,” reports the WSJ.