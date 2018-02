The last time an overheated U.S. economy had a hard landing was 2007, and we all remember what they meant – the Great Recession, massive asset price losses, and a very gloomy Christmas for everyone. So, what are the chances we’re heading for another?

This is a BizNews Premium article. Please login or sign up for a free 1-month trial.

If you just want to view this article, get 24 hour access for £0.99.