Leaked Steinhoff emails: EXPLOSIVE evidence of crooked team work to fake books

EDINBURGH — Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste shocked the South African business community when he stepped down as a result of allegations of financial irregularity within the group’s books. Many of his top team and board members remain within Steinhoff, allegedly trying to fix the mess. Yet, analysts have raised questions about how it was possible that only Jooste knew what was going on. Now, emails leaked from the bosom of Steinhoff to German journalists confirm that Jooste had accomplices. The confidential correspondence also provides revealing insights into how Jooste managed his colleagues. Journalists have been unpicking the emails and plan to release the explosive information as a series. Here’s part one. – Jackie Cameron

By Thulasizwe Sithole

Markus Jooste stepped down as Steinhoff CEO when German authorities revealed that they were investigating irregularities within the national retail group – but leaked emails show that cooking the books was a team activity.

Süddeutsche Zeitung, a newspaper, has published the first report of a series on the leaked emails. The details confirm that Jooste did not act alone.

What’s more, internal records show that the creation of fake balance sheets goes back much longer than previously known, said the publication.

It warns that the Steinhoff scandal could be the worst in Germany’s history. It recounts how Bruno Steinhoff, now 80 and a billionaire, was hailed as one of the country’s business success stories after building his organisation from middle class roots.

“Bruno Steinhoff stands before the ruins of his life’s work. Over the years, managers of the group have been expected to record excessive sales, inflate their balance sheets and, thus, have duped investors, banks and their own accountants,” said Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Research by NDR and Süddeutsche Zeitung suggest that the alleged manipulations go back even further than previously thought. Internal e-mails show for the first time in detail how senior German Steinhoff executives allegedly participated in framing the corporate figures against the economic realities of the company.

The journalists highlighted that banks, including Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB). are worried about their Steinhoff loans.

As early as the summer of 2014, long before the first concrete suspicions of irregularities, CEO Jooste discussed how to fabricate details about items in the consolidated balance sheet with Steinhoff managers.

“Apparently, the three were already under considerable pressure. The mail traffic reads as if they wanted to book a whole series of positions to distort the economic situation of the group.

“For example, Jooste instructs a manager to charge a subsidiary by an additional 100 million euros in order to adjust the profit,” said the newspaper.

It is evident that detailed exchanges took place between Jooste and others about hiding flawed items in the books and creating entries.

Jooste reportedly told his associates that they “need a strong base for all the entries that you plan to clean up the past”.

The company did not comment on the e-mails and referred to an ongoing external investigation. Jooste and the two German managers, one of them still employed by Steinhoff, did not comment, either.