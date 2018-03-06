WORLDVIEW: ANC’s biggest expropriation headache – KZN’s Royal land baron

If you’re fretting about a confrontation between the disruptive, Pan-Africanist, one-time Bell Pottinger pawns, Black First Land First, and equally-small, outspoken, financially strong, white-minority agricultural outfits, you’re worrying about the wrong thing.

Instead, try worrying about King Goodwill Zwelithini’s Ingonyama Trust Board, (ITB), which owns nearly two million hectares (most of KwaZulu Natal’s rural areas) and is backed by KZN’s ANC Premier Willies Mchunu.

The KZN government will stand with King Goodwill Zwelithini against dissolving the Ingonyama Trust. https://t.co/p5uLSzPeuj — Mail & Guardian (@mailandguardian) February 28, 2018

The ITB is dead-set against Parliament’s land expropriation moves. Zwelethini, backed by his all-pervasive rural network of chiefs and headmen, has threatened to take up arms if the Ingonyama Trust Act is scrapped as recommended by a parliamentary panel led by former-President Kgalema Mothlanthe.

At stake, setting all emotional apartheid dispossession discussions aside, is the R80 million a year which the Trust rakes in for land rentals – that and Willies Mchunu’s political career. And forget using that ITB ‘budget’, criticized by the Auditor General for a dire lack of financial transparency, to fund any legal challenge; the King has begun a R5 per subject drive for that.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has threatened to legally challenge former president Kgalema Motlante’s land report on the #IngonyamaTrust . The Trust controls over three-million hectares of land and the King is the sole trustee #AMLive #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/bGuyzQPSNE — SAfmRadio 📻 (@SAfmRadio) February 28, 2018

ITB’s threats should be understood against the backdrop of the current discussion on land expropriation. Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee is due to report back on changes to Section 25 of the Constitution by August 30th this year. That follows the February 27th agreement by Parliament to the principle of land seizure without pay – with the much-debated caveat that it should not affect food security. So equitable compensation for expropriation remains constitutionally guaranteed for now – but probably not much longer.

The ruling party argues that the amendment will allow them to ‘wield the big stick,’ in order to bring farmers to the negotiating table. This cuts no ice with agricultural outfits. Some are calling for a global economic boycott in order to avoid Zimbabwe-style land grabs.

But again, don’t get distracted: remember the ITB’s spear-rattling. It’s déjà vu given Chief Gatsha Buthelezi’s similar dire threats when side-lined at Codesa – after which the Ingonyama Trust Act was passed on the eve of the 1994 elections.

And here’s another delicious bit of chicken-roosting hypocrisy; KZN South Coast former resort owner, Edward Mpeko was recently financially ruined by the ITB when summarily ordered off the South Coast land he was renting from them for R8,000 per month (and paying several hundred rand extra to the local chief, with whom he fell out.)

In separate legal actions, that local Chief, Luthuli, is being taken to court by Mpeko (for compensation), and members of his own (resettled) clan to prevent him renting or selling their land off to land developers. Strangely, the ITB suddenly wants to coerce residents into converting their ‘permission to occupy’ certificates into leases. It all smells to high heaven. Good luck Cyril! – Chris Bateman