LONDON — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a lot of changes to the world’s largest democracy since being voted into office almost four years ago. Among the priorities of his Administration has been tackling endemic corruption that has sapped the energy of a naturally enterprising nation. So when dusty Saharanpur’s most noxious exports scarpered back home from Saxonwold, they presented Modi’s soldiers in suits with a golden opportunity to show the world how much India is changing. According to local media reports, Indian officials haven’t taken long to take action – and as with Al Capone, it is the tax authorities who are making the running. – Alec Hogg

By Felicity Duncan

According to various reports in Indian media, the Gupta home in Saharanpur has been raided by India’s income tax authorities. There are mixed reports that the income tax authorities may be working in partnership with the Enforcement Directorate, a law enforcement agency and economic intelligence agency responsible for enforcing economic laws and fighting economic crime in India. Some reports also claim South African authorities are involved in the raids.

Documents have reportedly been seized at the Gupta’s home and at the brothers’ offices in Hakkikat Nagar – it appears that the income tax authorities are interested in how much the Guptas have been earning and spending, suggesting the possibility of a tax evasion investigation.

The raids may come as a surprise to some observers, who feared that the brothers’ flight overseas would enable them to avoid charges and legal entanglements. While authorities in the U.K. and the U.S. have begun investigations in Gupta-related malfeasance, some worried that Indian authorities might not take decisive action against the brothers.

These early-morning raids suggest such fears may have been misplaced. Evidence has emerged that the India-based Bank of Baroda played a role in enabling the Gupta’s activities in South Africa, suggesting strong links between the Guptas’ South African dealings and their home country. The Indian authorities appear to be taking note of all the developments in the Gupta case and acting to gather evidence of wrongdoing. It looks like the Gupta brothers’ legal troubles may follow them from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.