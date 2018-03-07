Worldview: WEF ducks, dives about its friendship with corruption-cursed KPMG

The wheels of justice are starting to turn in South Africa and beyond in a crackdown on the Gupta family and their allies in state capture. Hopefully it is only a question of time before senior employees of corporates that have benefited from the abuse of state funds are hauled into the docks with Ajay and friends.

First up could be the professionals at KPMG. The Big Four firm helped the Gupta family siphon funds out of Free State coffers for a decadent Sun City wedding in 2013. KPMG also played a central role in drawing up a report to push South African Revenue Service corruption investigators and finance minister Pravin Gordhan out of office.

Although KPMG replaced its top team amid a national outcry, the company has paid little price for its graft-linked work in SA so far. An investigation by the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants has gone nowhere as KPMG has held on to vital evidence.

Elsewhere, authorities have a keen eye on the auditors and consultants at KPMG. Some examples: KPMG auditors have been exposed for allegedly cheating to pass annual inspections of the firm in the US. And, in the UK, the Financial Reporting Council is probing KPMG over its role in the collapse of constrution firm Carillion.

As has previously been noted here on BizNews Premium, the KPMG name has risen from the wreckage of corruption around the globe. The most notable example is that KPMG was auditor to football body FIFA for 16 years and did not blow the whistle on global bribery, racketeering and other crimes.

Many in the corporate world have ignored evidence that KPMG seems to have, at the very least, a rotten corporate culture. Most conspicuous in turning a blind eye to KPMG complicity in global corruption is the World Economic Forum (WEF). KPMG was listed as a strategic WEF partner at Davos this year.

This is surprising because the WEF has as its mission improving the state of the world by “engaging the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas”.

I put questions to the WEF, asking it to elaborate on its relationship with KPMG. Instead of transparent, clear answers, I got this: “PACI members operate in high risk environments. This story reveals a clear gap between expressed corporate values and past business practices. KPMG’s new leadership has acknowledged past failures, and is working to bridge the gap and put measures in place to ensure that their future actions meet the highest expectations, e.g. changes in leadership team, in governance and processes as well as an independent investigation by a third party law firm. PACI will focus on how those new measures stand up in Africa’s challenging business environment.”

In my quest to make sense of this gobbledygook, I followed up with more questions, ranging from what constitutes a PACI (Partnering Against Corruption Initiative) member to exactly how the relationship between KPMG and the WEF works. I was told to figure out the answers for myself, by scouring the WEF website and having conversations with journalists who attend the annual Davos meeting so that they can explain to me how things work at high altitudes.

Meanwhile, the WEF focus on PACI seems to be a red-herring because, curiously, KPMG is not listed as a PACI member.

The responses I received from the WEF are, of course, classic textbook public relations tactics to throw journalists off-scent and avoid commenting without actually looking like you aren’t commenting. Which in turn begs the question: If there’s nothing to hide or be embarrassed about, why doesn’t the WEF answer basic questions? – Jackie Cameron