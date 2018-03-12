According to the 2018’s The Wealth Report by Knight Frank, the number of wealthy South Africans fell by well over 20% between 2012 and 2017. On the face of it, this is an alarming statistic that plays into a number of fears, including the fear of loss to migration.

First, let’s look at the numbers. Knight Frank defines wealthy people in terms of their dollar fortune, and according to the report, the number of wealthy South Africans with over $5 million fell from 13,380 to 10,350 between 2012 and 2017. The number of wealthy South Africans with fortunes greater than $50 million fell 22%, from 640 to 500.

According to the report, South Africa had one of the most significant wealthy population shrinkages among the 52 countries surveyed; only Nigeria, Brazil, Russia, and Columbia saw a bigger percentage loss of wealthy individuals.

Ignoring economies with very small numbers of wealthy people, like Tanzania, China saw the most rapid growth in wealthy individuals – the Middle Kingdom almost doubled its number of people with fortunes greater than $5 million. America, of course, remains the wealthiest place on earth: in 2017 there were over 850,000 Americans with over $5 million in assets.

Why did the pool of wealthy South Africans shrink so fast? There are two primary explanations.

First, it may be that thousands of wealthy South Africans have picked up sticks and headed overseas. This is a common refrain for Afro-pessimists after all – that all the people who can get out are getting out.

But the report doesn’t really bear that analysis out. It’s true that, according to the report, about 28% of wealthy Africans (mostly South Africans) have a second passport and 19% are thinking of emigrating.

That may seem like a lot, but the comparison to other regions puts it in perspective. For example, 30% of wealthy Latin Americans are thinking of immigrating as are an eyebrow-raising 45% of wealthy people in Russia and the CIS. In other words, Africans are by no means looking to escape at greater rates than their peers – in fact, the proportion of wealthy Europeans, Asians, and Middle Easterners who are thinking about emigrating is the same at 19%. In other words, there’s no evidence in the report that wealthy South Africans are most keen to migrate than their wealthy peers around the world.

Which brings us to the second explanation for the decline: the South Africa economy performed dismally between 2012 and 2017, especially when compared to the rest of the world. The JSE All Share Index rose 50% during the period in rand terms, but the rand weakened against the dollar by about 30% and other stock markets performed better: the S&P 500, for example, rose 80% during the same period. Thus, in relative terms, South Africa’s wealthy individuals lost money even if their rand-denominated fortunes didn’t shrink.

This seems by far the most likely explanation for the fall in the number of dollar-millionaires in the country. While this isn’t exactly great news – it’s distressing that the economy has performed so badly that even the rich aren’t getting richer – it should reassure those who fear that the rich are abandoning ship.

And it also means that the dramatic shift in economic sentiment that has accompanied the election of Cyril Ramaphosa should turn things around in short order. Indeed, the report predicts that by 2022 there will be 12,430 South Africans with $5 million fortunes. The loss, it seems, is temporary. – Felicity Duncan