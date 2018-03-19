Chris Yelland explains what’s REALLY happening with SA’s R56bn IPP deal

JOHANNESBURG — Energy analyst Chris Yelland is THE person to talk to in South Africa when it comes to updates about anything that is electricity or Eskom related. So, I decided to pick his brain about what is really happening with South Africa’s latest R56bn IPP renewables deal. Earlier this month, the government moved to sign the latest deal, potentially unlocking the creation of 60 000 jobs over the course of several years. The signing of the deal by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe was much lauded as undoing the log-jam that had occurred under the sunset years of Jacob Zuma’s rule. But shortly after signing the deal, the likes of Numsa and Transform RSA tried to interdict it. Here then is the real story behind what’s currently happening with the deal. (We’ll be loading the full transcript soon on BizNews.) – Gareth van Zyl

On the line with me is Chris Yelland, an energy expert, and MD at EE Publishers. Chris, many South Africans would have the thumbs-up when Government announced that it was restarting the IPP Program with the R56bn for wind and solar. But now that deal is up in the air. What is the status of it currently because obviously NUMSA and Transform RSA interdicted?

Well, they actually didn’t get an interdict. They applied for an interdict but the judge did not grant an interdict. What the judge did say was that the merit of the matter would be heard first through correspondence and then in court on the 27h March, which is only a couple of weeks away. So, the matter is essentially held over by mutual agreement between the parties and a decision will be made by the judge no doubt, after the 27th March. The situation for many is disappointing in the sense that they had hoped that these renewable energy IPP contracts or Power Purchase Agreements would have been signed by now. But of course, the other side, sees this as a major victory. I don’t think it really is a major victory. I think it is just a temporary postponement of the matter until a pending has been heard.

Chris, do you think that this deal will still go ahead?

Yes, I do, ultimately. If not, after the 27th March, there may be even some months or even years thereafter but this is a global trend and SA is part of the real world and there is no stopping the massive layouts of renewable energy around the world and of course, in SA as well. Fundamentally, because it makes economic sense so, what we’re seeing at the moment is perhaps some little skirmishes on the way but in the end, I am convinced that economic good sense will prevail.

One factor that doesn’t quite make sense is that Government says that it can create 60 000 jobs with this next IPP phase. Yet NUMSA is worried about 30 000 jobs being lost in the coal industry. Is there any way that jobs from the coal industry can get transferred over to the renewables industry or are they’re just two completely sectors in many ways?

No, I do think it is possible to have a just transition. These renewable energy projects are not going to come on stream today or next year, but more likely in about 3-years’ time, and they’re going to come on progressively. The decommissioning of old, dirty, thirsty, non-compliant, inefficient, old power stations (Eskom power stations) has been on the cards for many years and has got absolutely nothing to do with the introduction of renewable energy. It is something that is going to happen anyway.

It is unfortunate that there are new technologies that are labour intensive that one can upskill people and convert these dirty, dangerous jobs into clean, knowledge-based jobs in the clean energy field. There’s no doubt that old Eskom power stations could become the fight for a new renewable energy power plant because they’ve already got a generation license for that site. So, there’s any opportunity to upskill and reskill people. There will of course be other renewable energy power plants in parts of the country that are very far away from the coal mines but, as I say, it’s an absolutely foregone conclusion that these old power stations are going to close anyway. It’s nothing to do with renewable energy.

Obviously, I think some of the IPP providers were meant to sign the deal last week. Now, I’m presuming that obviously didn’t happen?

That didn’t happen and a lot of people flew into SA from all around the world to finalise these projects and contracts, and I’m sure they were deeply disappointed that it was not to be. But I do think, as I say, this is a temporary skirmish along the way and I think that ultimately the decision, by the Department of Energy to hold this over and engage further with the Unions and discuss this rationally. So, that democracy, in terms of our Constitution, can be seen to be done. I don’t think that is a bad thing. These projects have been delayed for something like 3-years. If they’re delayed for another 3-weeks it’s hardly going to make much difference.

Chris, Bloomberg has often referred to SA as previously being the fastest growing market in the world when it comes to renewables. That was, of course, before the deal started stalling. So, if these logjams are dealt with do you think that we could become the fastest growing market once again?

No, definitely not. We were an innovator when it came to public auctions for renewable energy and we were a leader in this field at the time when the Renewable Energy IPP Programme started and the first big windmills commenced. But the world has caught up with us and in fact, because of this delay for the last 3-years SA has fallen way below many countries of the world today. I mean the renewable energy programs in China, in India, in Europe, in Australasia, in America, and South America far outstrip SA’s Renewable Energy IPP Programme. We have seriously fallen behind and we need to get back on track.

What about Eskom because obviously Eskom has been one of the key reasons behind the delay. Will their new board be more open to renewables?

Yes, Eskom was ready to sign these Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements on the date when it was supposed to be signed. Had it not been for the legal challenge that was brought by NUMSA and Transform RSA, Eskom would have signed and that’s in terms of their new board. They’re under a lot of pressure to sign by the law in fact. You see, these Renewable Energy IPP Projects went out on a public procurement process, following due process in terms of the Public Finance Management Act. They were approved by the Department of Energy by Eskom and by Treasury, and the winning bidders were announced. So, certainly if these projects do not go ahead the successful bidders that were announced would claim for damages that they would have suffered from having these projects cancelled. The point is yes, they can be renegotiated but this is done by mutual agreement. They cannot be unilaterally cancelled. So, the point is that we have fallen behind. They were delayed by Eskom but the new board is now right behind this and is ready and willing to sign these Power Purchase Agreements.

You have to also understand, the contrary to a lot of propaganda they’ve put out. This renewable procured from IPPs by Eskom doesn’t cost Eskom anything. It doesn’t affect their liquidity or their bottom-line because in terms of NERSA’s tariffs and decisions regarding tariffs all costs associated with the procurement of renewable energy from IPP by Eskom is fully, 100% passed through to the customer, through the tariff, and it doesn’t cost Eskom a cent, and it certainly doesn’t affect their liquidity. So, there is absolutely no reason whatsoever for Eskom to suggest that these Renewable Energy IPPs are costing them a lot – not at all. Not even one-cent.

So, Chris, from what you’re saying is looks like there’s nothing stopping IPPs from going ahead?

Well, the only thing that could stop it is if the judge makes a judgement on the 27th and declares these this unlawful. We’ll have to see. I’ve given up guessing or trying to guess what judges judge because they often leave one surprised, but it’s only a few weeks away. I think we can wait until the outcome of the case, and we will know whether these projects are going to proceed or not. But even if they do not proceed they will, in due course proceed at some point. As I say, this is a global trend driven by economic considerations. There is a global move away from CO2 emissions from burning of coal and SA has made international commitments in this regard, to reduce its CO2 emissions, and this cannot be done by continuing to burn coal in old, dirty, non-compliant power stations.

Just lastly, what about nuclear? Is nuclear completely dead and buried in SA now?

Not necessarily, until we at least hear the outcome of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electricity, which was due to be updated and it was announced that it was going to be published at the end of November by the then Minister Mahlobo. It was delayed until the end of February, then delayed until the end of March, and still is unlikely to be published by the end of March. We heard just a few days ago that IRP is going back to the Cabinet for reprocessing. Now, in a way that will indicate that there is some rethinking about the Zuma and the Mahlobo era, which were very committed to a nuclear new Bill, but they’ve indicated that there is some new thinking going on but I certainly hope that it’s not going to be the Cabinet that is doing the reprocessing. It’s not the Cabinet’s job to reprocess the IRP. It is the technocrat planners and the people that do the scenario of planning. What they need to do and what they do, do is they prepare a range of potential scenarios that are then presented to the Cabinet, who then can choose the scenario that suits their own Policy imperatives. But certainly, it’s not the DOE or the Minister – it’s not Cabinet that simply reprocess the IRP to suit political considerations. This is a technocratic planning process.

So, do you we have the technocrats to make the right call?

Certainly, we do. We have some very expert people that are very familiar with the process modelling. The software that is used for Integrated Resource Planning – it’s used globally for this very purpose and there are people in SA with long experience in the use of this software and putting in all the necessary economic assumptions, the varying assumptions, showing the sensitivity of the outcomes of the planning process to differing assumptions, and to presenting these scenarios in a comprehensive report. We have deep experience in this field. We just must avoid political interference. Of course, in the end politicians, who are the Elected Representatives of SA, do have serious inputs to make because they need to put effect to the Policy requirements of SA. For example, the CO2 Emissions Policy of SA, for example, the job creation objectives, for example the water use and the water limitation objectives of SA. These are all what we would call Policy interventions that are based on the realities of the SA scenario. These do need to take into account what should not take place is that political considerations, based on the wrong criteria for a determination of whether nuclear is required in SA or not. Whether there are personal agendas, whether there are private, unstated business agendas – these have got to be kept out of the planning process, and the real planning work and the scenario planning needs to be done by professional planners.

Chris Yelland, thank you so much for giving us the lowdown on what’s happening in this space.

It’s a pleasure – thank you.