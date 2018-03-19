Putin’s unsurprising landslide victory

On Sunday, Russia re-elected Vladimir Putin. In a result that surprised exactly no one, Putin won almost 74% of the votes cast, according to state-run election polls. This means another six-year term for the man who has led Russia for almost 20 years.

While some may see manipulation in the voting booths, Putin is in fact genuinely popular in Russia. Naturally, his popularity is helped along by the state’s significant and growing control over the media and law enforcement. Russian news media strongly support Putin and tend to paint his actions in a favourable light, while various law enforcement agencies have also supported him, most recently by barring his main opponent from running in this year’s election. Russian elections may happen, but they are hardly free and fair.

Indeed, political scholars have been forced to coin a phrase – illiberal democracy – to describe the Russian political model. Essentially, it’s a system that has some of the features of democracy, primarily elections, but none of the things that give democracy teeth, like free media, civil liberties, and the rule of law. A marked contrast to South Africa.

