WORLDVIEW: What’s really happening in the U.S. economy?

The U.S. economy remains, to use an Americanism, the 800-pound gorilla in the global economy. When the U.S. economy performs well, it pulls other nations up with it, and when it slumps, the whole world feels the pain.

The U.S. economy is also one of the most highly researched and measured economies in the world, with reams of information produced every day recording production, prices, jobs, wages, investment, and every other economic aspect imaginable. Yet right now, it’s difficult to tell exactly what’s happening in the American economy.

On the one hand, from a certain angle, things look wonderful. In February, America added 313,000 jobs (against a forecast of 205,000 by economists polled by Bloomberg). The unemployment rate remained at a 17-year low of 4.1% and average hourly wages rose by a healthy but not scary 2.4%. Inflation remains under control, and the nine-year bull market in stocks seems to have some life in it yet. U.S. industrial output is rising, and consumer confidence is high.

The Trump administration passed a large package of tax reform late last year, and the administration predicts that the small tax cuts that Americans will receive (the bulk of the reform targeted corporate tax rates) will help boost consumer spending. Meanwhile, the large cut in the corporate tax rate and a special package dealing with offshore cash holdings are widely expected to give companies a boost – the administration also hopes to see increased investment and hiring.

Cheered by tax cuts, rising employment, and rising wages, at the end of January, the Atlanta Federal Reserve predicted a staggering 5.4% GDP growth rate for the first quarter.

But, from another angle, things look a lot less impressive. While unemployment is low, this is in part an artefact of the country’s relatively low labour force participation rate. Only 63% of working age Americans are actively participating in the labour force, either by working or looking for work. That’s compared to 73% in Sweden, 66% in Canada, 70% in New Zealand, and 78% for the U.K. In other words, it’s not so much that unemployment is ultra-low in America as that a lot of Americans have dropped out of the workforce.

What’s more, despite rising wages, retail sales in America continue to fall – they declined for the third month in a row in February. U.S. home sales also fell unexpectedly in January, amidst a lack of supply and rising prices. More recently, fears over the impact of steel tariffs and a trade war have spiked construction prices and dented homebuilders’ ability to bring new supply to market. This will likely keep first-time buyers locked out of the market and dampen growth prospects.

It also looks as if the tax cuts may not trickle down quite as hoped because most companies plan to use their tax windfall to accelerate share buybacks. While companies have devoted about $6 billion of their tax windfall to boosting wages, which should help boost the consumption that drives U.S. economic growth, they’re spending about $170 billion on share buybacks. Share buybacks increase shareholders’ wealth but have little impact on consumption spending or new investment, so they have a minimal impact on economic growth.

Overall, it looks like very little tax cut money will be going into investment in new productive capacity. Thus, many economists do not predict a significant economic expansion as a result of the tax cuts. And some consumers worry that new tariffs, which are fundamentally a tax that U.S. companies and consumers must pay, will wipe out the positive spending effect of the tax cuts.

As a result of all this, the Atlanta Fed has been forced to walk back its euphoric economic predictions – it’s now anticipating about 1.9% growth in Q1. We are not, it seems, going to achieve the sustained 3% U.S. GDP growth that the Trump administration is targeting.

What this means is that the underlying dynamics that have driven U.S. stock markets this year will continue to dominate. Specifically, fears of rising inflation and rising interest rates, which have been credited with causing January’s sell-off, will continue to lurk in the background and periodically flare up.

A correction is coming. We don’t know when, but there is no evidence that the correction is going to be staved off by strong economic growth. Share buybacks will help sustain stock prices, but in the long-term, it’s all about earnings and interest rates. A correction is coming. – Felicity Duncan