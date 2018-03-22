Cape Town CBD: Africa’s next property investment hot spot – global wealth report

EDINBURGH — Cape Town property, in particular along the Atlantic Seaboard, continues to be a sought-after investment, though it’s clear fears that water is running out and political promises to expropriate land have had an effect on buyer sentiment. The Knight Frank global wealth report cites Cape Town’s Central Business District as among the hottest investment locations in the world – right up there with Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Les Grands Boulevards and Bonne Nouvelle in Paris and Bayswater, London. Its team of analysts reckon buying in the bustling cities at the foot of Table Mountain would be a smart move by investors and second home buyers pondering future property hotspots. Knight Frank expects Cape Town city centre to outperform the wider city and regional markets over the next five years. – Jackie Cameron

By Thulasizwe Sithole

Although Cape Town’s water woes have dampened investor enthusiasm for the city’s property, an international real estate group has named the Mother City – and in particular the Central Business District (CBD) – as the world’s second-fastest growing luxury residential market.

The Knight Frank 2018 Wealth Report underscores that values of prime homes on Cape Town’s Atlantic Seaboard grew by just under 20% between 2016 and 2017. The only city to outperform this was Guangzhou in China where luxury homes grew 27%.

The report lists Cape Town’s CBD as among the areas with the greatest growth potential in the world. It says the prime location includes the central core that extends from the Harbour, with Stand Street and the Railway Station at its heart.

“Once dominated by high-rise office blocks, an injection of new capital and innovative ideas is changing both the atmosphere and the skyline,” said Richard Hardie of Knight Frank South Africa.

“Initiatives such as First Thursday, when galleries and museums stay open late, the area’s world-class restaurants and its views of Table Mountain and Cape Town Harbour have led to an upsurge in interest from CBD workers anxious to spend more time enjoying their leisure and less commuting in this notoriously congested city,” he said.

Typical prices range from R1.2m to R30m for a penthouse, with a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment with secure parking fetching an average R5m, said the estate agency.

“Property investment, as a global commodity, continues to flourish, with the demand by private investors for property outside of their domestic market remaining strong,” said Knight Frank.

Managing Director of Knight Frank South Africa Susan Turner cautioned that the volume of sales in has slowed in recent months.

“In Cape Town there have been several ultra-high-net-worth properties sold during the past 12 months, setting record prices. The number of properties sold in this segment has however slowed. We believe this to be largely due to the ongoing drought which is affecting Cape Town and the political instability seen during 2017.”

Also a hot property destination in Africa is Mauritius. “This remains a popular choice as it maintains its reputation of being a relativily safe, business-friendly country boasting lower tax rates than most other countries in Africa,” said the report.