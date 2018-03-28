WORLDVIEW: Uber is a great concept, but a rubbish business

It is unclear what value Uber actually has as a business. It seems to have none.

First, let’s get the obvious out of the way. For consumers, ride-hailing is great. In most places it’s quicker and easier than finding a traditional taxi. It’s often cheaper. It’s convenient. I use ride-hailing services all the time.

But just because ride-hailing is a great idea it doesn’t logically follow that Uber is a great business. Here’s why.

Uber has absolutely no moat

In business, having a moat means having some type of sustainable competitive advantage that is very difficult for other companies to copy or overcome. A moat can be a patented piece of intellectual property, a fabulous brand, a strong and exclusive network, or a dozen other things.

Uber has no moat.

It has no meaningful intellectual property. Anyone with a basic grasp of programming can throw together a ride hailing app. It’s not hard. I have no grasp of programming but I know this is true because there are hundreds of ride hailing apps out there. Uber has not patented the idea of using a mobile phone app to get someone to drive you somewhere. The idea is out there and companies from Lyft to Taxify to Didi Chuxing are doing exactly what Uber does.

It has no unique network. It has poor relationships with the drivers who deliver its service and they have zero loyalty to Uber. I have hailed rides in at least a dozen cities around the world and almost every driver I’ve ridden with uses multiple apps at the same time. They don’t care which app they use and if Uber vanished overnight they would shrug and switch to something else. Switching costs are basically zero, other than the 90 seconds it takes to download a new app and sign up.

The value of Uber is likely the sum of it’s overseas investments in companies that aren’t Uber. Like Yahoo, its mismanaged US business is worth zero outside of NYC/SF where tight residential zoning and high incomes make taxis daily relatively affordable https://t.co/SNZyDqSoBd — Greg Wester (@gwestr) March 26, 2018

It has no loyalty programme for users. Its brand is garbage – it is currently part of a class action lawsuit instigated by women who have been sexually assaulted by Uber drivers, most of whom had criminal records but passed Uber’s “background checks” anyway. It has been banned in dozens of cities.

It is trying to build a moat in self-driving cars. Unfortunately for Uber, it is now responsible for the first documented fatality involving a self-driving car and Arizona – a state that has touted its refusal to regulate self-driving cars – has suspended Uber’s autonomous vehicle testing programme. Google’s Waymo is already launching a self-driving taxi service. No moat.

Arizona governor suspends Uber’s self-driving car tests, saying fatal crash was an ‘unquestionable failure’ of safetyhttps://t.co/tqhAiqgVrC — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 27, 2018

Uber is eventually going to run out of money to subsidise rides

Uber earned revenues of $7.5 billion in 2017 and made a loss of $4.5 billion. That’s a hilariously huge loss. Chunks of that can be attributed to legal costs, which Uber hopes won’t be ongoing (we’ll see!). But the plain fact is that the company loses money with every ride.

Uber’s stated goal is to be the lowest cost provider of ride hailing services. To achieve that, it subsidises every ride it offers. This is a great strategy for consumers, who are getting rides priced below cost. But it’s not really a great long-term strategy for Uber, since the whole point of operating a business is to make a profit.

It has received billions from venture capitalists and private equity firms – we owe them a thanks for all the cheap rides – but eventually, at some point, those capital providers are going to want to see some returns. And let’s be honest – imagine if Uber’s strategy succeeds and it gets a monopoly on ride hailing and raises prices. All that would happen is new competitors would flood into the market. Remember: no moat.

Uber’s competitors are beating it

In 2017, Uber lost market share to Lyft in America (its share fell from 84% to 77%). Uber once had grand plans to dominate the whole world, but it has steadily retreated because everywhere it goes, it faces competitors who offer the same service (no moat!). It has sold its operations in Russia, China, and Southeast Asia.

Hardly surprising. In the presence of well-funded and well-executed local alternatives Uber really doesn’t add much value. https://t.co/Wsg9rXgCqp — Ana Milicevic (@aexm) March 26, 2018

The ride-hailing business is growing fast, but it’s pretty clear that there is unlikely to be one dominant company in the business. Given that Uber is almost certainly going to end up as one among many services operating with razor-thin margins, its $70 billion valuation is not justified (Wall Street agrees – the recent Softbank acquisition valued it at less than $50 billion).

Uber may one day become profitable, along with other ride-hailing companies, once prices rise (this process may be speeded up by regulators, who are casting a suspicious eye on ride-hailing businesses around the world). But it’s hard to see how it will ever justify the billions it is allegedly worth. – Felicity Duncan