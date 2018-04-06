BHP Billiton takes a stand on climate change

On Thursday, global mining giant BHP Billiton announced that it was severing ties with the World Coal Association. The reason? BHP believes in the dangers of climate change and wants to lower its emissions, support the Paris climate accord, and boost renewables. The WCA does not.

We’re living in interesting times indeed when a company that makes 20% of its revenues from coal is taking a tougher stand on climate than many countries we could name. Let’s hope that this corporate commitment to environmental responsibility spreads throughout the mining industry. Reducing emissions and using lower-impact mining techniques will be good for the health of the planet and the communities that mining companies operate in. And by encouraging technological innovation and efficiency, it could be good for companies too.

In Premium today, you can learn why SA would be missing a trick if it doesn’t sign the huge, new, Africa-wide free trade pact. You can listen to Alec Hogg and I catching up on the latest Tesla, Steinhoff, and Facebook scandal and you can check out how Mark Zuckerberg handled tough questions in a recent press conference. You can also read about some issues with Donald Trump’s famously aggressive negotiating strategy in today’s Worldview.