WORLDVIEW: How investors sabotage themselves (and how you can avoid it)

It’s a problem that comes up again and again in investing – retail investors simply do not earn returns that are equal to market returns. I haven’t found any really good data for South Africa, but in America, an annual study by Dalbar finds that investors’ returns underperform market returns by a significant margin every year.

What’s going on here? Some might think this goes back to the active vs passive debate and that investors are losing out on market gains because of underperforming funds. But that’s not quite correct. As two Bloomberg experts pointed out in an interesting interview, much of what investors think of as the downside of active management can actually be attributed to investor behaviour.

Very Insightful about behavior of Investors in Stock Markets 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/FZhxqHMtwO — Fundamental Blasters (@FundamentalGems) April 3, 2018

The fact is that investors lose out on market returns not because of bad funds, but because of bad behaviour. This is obviously great news because it means that improving your investment returns is as simple as avoiding doing the wrong thing (rather than succeeding at doing the right thing).

The biggest mistake investors make: Switching horses midstream

The biggest reason investors lose out on returns, according to Dalbar, is that they do not stay invested in one fund but switch from fund to fund every few years.

Here’s how it works: A person decides to start investing. They review a list of the best-performing active funds over the last five years and pick the top performer to invest in on the expectation that outperformance will continue. A few years later, inevitably, the fund they chose has a bad year – perhaps it underperforms its benchmark or delivers a big loss. Either way, they decide to cut their losses and move their money to the active fund that is now the top performer.

This sounds reasonable. But here’s what happened. This person picked an investment that had performed well and bought it high, then waited until it delivered a loss, sold it low, and promptly bought another investment high (incurring additional upfront and switching fees to boot). Buying high and selling low is a great way to erode your investment returns.

Why do investors still buy high and sell low? In the latest edition of Morningstar magazine, we give you a blueprint for the human side of #financialplanning (in other words, how to manage clients’ counterproductive behavior biases). Read more: https://t.co/Vc7PMh8AR7 pic.twitter.com/wkVQJNztrB — Morningstar Research (@MstarAdvisor) April 2, 2018

To avoid this, you can really only do one of two things. The first option is to pick an active fund based on careful research and then stick with it through thick and thin. If you’re lucky – and make no mistake, luck is involved – it will pay off and you will enjoy market-beating returns. Of course, if you’re unlucky you’ll receive below-average returns and pay high fees for them to boot – that’s the risk/reward chance you take with active management.

The second thing you can do is invest in a passive fund (or better still, a diversified portfolio of passive funds), accept that you are going to basically get average returns, less whatever fees and other costs are involved, and stick with your strategy through time. It’s not glamorous, but it will get you close to achieving the market performance that most investors miss out on.

You know your own risk tolerance better than I do. For me, the risk of underperformance outweighs the risk of over-performance and I prefer to use a diversified, passive, set-it-and-forget-it strategy. You may prefer to pick a diversified portfolio of active funds in the hope that the outperformance outweighs the additional fees. Whether you choose to embrace active or passive products, the big issue here is that you need to make a choice and stay the course.

Are You A High-Risk Investor? A Brain Scan May Soon Be Able To Tell – Forbes https://t.co/YEtdnIKYc3 — Human Behavior (@HumanBehavior24) April 7, 2018

Also, don’t try to time the market

The other reason investors lose out on market performance is that they try to time the market. There are a lot of people out there who sold when the S&P 500 dipped in February 2016 and missed out on a huge amount of subsequent growth. There are also plenty of people who bought into the S&P 500 in September 2008, assuming that we had reached the end of the correction, and then watched their investments crash and burn and had to wait years to make their money back.

Don’t try to time the market. It just doesn’t work. If you are anxious about market timing, use dollar cost averaging – again, the important thing is to stay the course and avoid trying to be clever. Remember, the best-performing investors are the ones who literally forget they have an investment account. – Felicity Duncan