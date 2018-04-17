How world sees SA: Ramaphosa MUST NAIL the Guptas – nation’s future depends on it

EDINBURGH — The Guptas and their associates must get their comeuppance. That’s the view of the Financial Times, a global business newspaper based in London. The Financial Times has picked up on the story of South Africa on the mend, highlighting what needs to be done to attract international investors and improve the country’s credit rating. After years of deterioration under Jacob Zuma, the priority is seen to be rooting out corruption and demonstrating that justice will prevail. – Jackie Cameron

By Thulasizwe Sithole

South African prosecutors raided for the second time the Johannesburg mansion of the Gupta business family, who are at the heart of the country’s biggest post-apartheid corruption scandal, the Financial Times reports.

The National Prosecuting Authority said on Monday it had obtained a court order to freeze R250m ($21m) of assets tied to allegations the Guptas fraudulently diverted state funding for a dairy farm, the publication told its readers.

The assets included residences, aircraft and luxury cars linked to the Guptas, according to court papers.

“The dairy farm case is seen as the most egregious example of allegations that the three Indian-born brothers used a friendship with Jacob Zuma, the former president, to influence public contracts and appointments to favour their businesses,” reports the Financial Times.

“The family’s mining-to-computing empire in South Africa collapsed in February after Mr Zuma was forced to step down as president by the ruling African National Congress in favour of Cyril Ramaphosa, who defeated the president’s preferred successor to become party leader last year.

“Within weeks of Mr Ramaphosa becoming ANC leader, prosecutors moved to seize R220m of assets relating to the dairy, including a bank account held by a Gupta brother. In February, police raided the Guptas’ compound in Saxonwold, a well-to-do Johannesburg suburb, for the first time on the day Mr Zuma resigned as president,” it continues.

The fight to bring the Guptas to court and recover assets suffered a set back last month when a court unfroze R180m of the assets initially seized over the dairy. The reason given in court was that the prosecuting authority had failed to provide sufficient proof that the assets were proceeds from corruption and money laundering.

“A reckoning over the Guptas, whose influence allegedly spread over boards of state-owned companies and ministries under Mr Zuma, is seen as crucial to Mr Ramaphosa’s pledge to roll back state corruption holding back investment in Africa’s most industrialised economy,” says the Financial Times.

The newspaper recounts how the Guptas moved to Dubai, which does not have an extradition treaty with Pretoria, as it became apparent that Zuma was losing his influence.

“Finance officials have warned that most of the alleged ill-gotten gains of the Guptas are likely to have long since left the country. The Guptas and Mr Zuma deny the allegations of money-laundering and corruption, including that the family played a part in the sacking of a respected finance minister in 2015,” adds the publication.