WORLDVIEW: The Commonwealth is not going to rescue Britain from Brexit

Theresa May and her Brexiting government want the Commonwealth to be the “heart of a global Britain” after Brexit. They imagine the Commonwealth of Nations standing as a gleaming beacon of free trade and economic co-operation in a darkening world of protectionism. Are they nuts, or is this a real idea? Let’s take a look.

What is the Commonwealth, exactly?

To the jaded eye, the Commonwealth looks like a random grouping of nations. South Africa is part of the Commonwealth, along with Canada, India, Rwanda, Bangladesh, Australia, and the island nation of Tuvalu. What do these countries have in common? The answer is: not much beyond historical connections to the United Kingdom (usually, to be specific, a history of being colonised by the British).

The Commonwealth has few enforcement mechanisms and its only real rule is that its members should be democracies. It has expelled countries for ceasing to be democracies – Pakistan and Nigeria in the 90s, for example – but otherwise, it seems to mostly focus on the quadrennial Commonwealth Games.

Now, economic research shows that all else being equal, Commonwealth countries are more likely to trade with one another than with non-Commonwealth countries, mostly due to similarities in their legal systems (inherited from England) and shared language. However, the Commonwealth has no multilateral trade agreements; individual countries just negotiate trade deals with one another like any random countries would.

In short, little formally binds the Commonwealth nations together in a legal or economic sense and few people who live in Commonwealth countries ever think about it. It’s not a hugely relevant group for most of its members.

What are the possibilities for trade?

In theory, when it comes to the idea of making the Commonwealth a thriving trade grouping for post-Brexit Britain, it sounds good. There are 53 countries in the Commonwealth, containing 2.4 billion people. Opportunities must abound!

A closer look gives reason for scepticism. Only 9% of Britain’s exports go to Commonwealth (compared to 44% to the EU) and, according to reports, only 3% of British exports go to Commonwealth countries with whom there is no existing trade deal. In other words, most of Britain’s trade with the Commonwealth is already covered by trade deals and there isn’t much of it anyway.

But is there room for expansion? Well, not really.

First, 31 of the 53 Commonwealth countries are tiny, with fewer than 1.5 million citizens (the Joburg metro area has almost 10 million). Even massive increases in trade with these nations would be a rounding error in total U.K. trade. Plus, these countries already enjoy mostly tariff-free access to the UK. There’s not much incentive for them to negotiate. And when it comes to the bigger players, Britain either already has great trade deals with them through the EU or has little chance of getting them done alone any time soon.

Canada and the EU have an unusually liberal trade agreement that the UK will struggle to match, and Australia and the EU trade under a liberal shared framework and have been working on a free trade agreement for the last few years. Australia is already the UK’s biggest Commonwealth trading partner. If the UK wants to grow trade with Australia, it’s going to have to start negotiations on a trade agreement from scratch, which will be a multi-year process. And it’s not clear there is much room for growth, given the already-high levels of trade.

As for India, the fast-growing and populous jewel of the Commonwealth, the EU has been trying to negotiate a trade agreement with them since 2007. America hasn’t even really tried. It seems unlikely that Britain, with its unsavoury colonial history in India, is going to find trade negotiations with India much easier.

The bottom line is that trade negotiations are complicated and slow. Countries have a limited capacity to engage in high-level trade negotiations. Britain is going to have to focus all its negotiating energies on the EU, which accounts for nearly half of all British trade, and on the US and China (which accounts for about 5% of British exports and 9% of its imports).

Everyone else, Commonwealth nations included, will be an afterthought until those big deals are done. And for many Commonwealth nations, deals with the EU, America, and China, or multilateral groupings like TPP will take precedence over trade talks with the UK. The Commonwealth is not going to become a global free trade zone overnight. Or anytime soon. – Felicity Duncan