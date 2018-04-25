Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing to list, bigger than Uber – The Wall Street Journal

DUBLIN – After a host of controversies including a fatal accident involving one of its self-driving cars, Uber put a pin in its plans to list. Now it looks like Uber’s biggest rival, Didi Chuxing, a Chinese ride-hailing giant that has expanded into Latin America and Asia, may beat it to the punch. Didi is looking to list at an expected valuation of $70-80 billion. If it hits the high end of that range, it would be valued higher than the unlisted Uber, which is currently worth around $70 billion. The struggle for world domination is getting into high gear. – Felicity Duncan

By Julie Steinberg

(The Wall Street Journal) China’s Didi Chuxing Technology Co. is holding discussions about a multibillion-dollar initial public offering as early as this year, a move that would vault the ride-hailing company into the public markets ahead of American rival Uber Technologies Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Didi—which operates China’s largest ride-sharing platform and is expanding in Latin America and other parts of Asia—is hoping to fetch a valuation of at least $70 billion to $80 billion if it goes public, one of the people added. That would make it one of the largest technology IPOs ever.

The Beijing-based company in recent weeks has been in talks with bankers about the feasibility of tapping the public markets for cash in the second half of 2018. The discussions are in early stages, the people familiar with the matter said. It also isn’t clear whether an IPO will happen this year and Didi hasn’t decided on a listing venue, they added.

Representatives for Didi were unavailable to comment. According to people familiar with the matter, Didi is looking to amass a large war chest to fend off rivals in China and other countries.

While Didi and Uber compete directly in some overseas markets, they are also partners. In 2016, Didi acquired Uber’s China operations after a costly battle for dominance in the Chinese market. Under that deal, Uber and investors in its China unit took a 20% stake in Didi, which itself invested $1 billion in Uber.

Uber, for its part, has been considering an IPO, but Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has said it is unlikely to take place before 2019.

Separately on Tuesday, Didi executives said they were considering developing a smartcar customized for ride-sharing and is seeking automakers that could manufacture the vehicle. The car is anticipated to be an electric vehicle and would be connected to the internet, allowing Didi to monitor data from the car for safety by applying artificial intelligence technology.

Initiatives like Didi’s plans are prompting automakers to reconsider their relationship with ride-sharing companies. Car makers have long seen ride-hailing firms as competitors but are increasingly having to find ways to work with them as their presence grows. Didi’s plans show how tech companies are trying to provide the software that runs cars’ core functions, which could relegate automakers to mere hardware manufacturers.

Didi was founded in 2012 and has become one of the world’s largest tech unicorns, private companies with valuations of more than $1 billion. It was valued at $56 billion in a private fundraising round in late 2017 that raised $4 billion from investors including Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. and an Abu Dhabi state fund, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

San Francisco-based Uber, by comparison, had a valuation of $68 billion in June 2016, before a SoftBank-led consortium late last year bought more shares in the company at a $48 billion valuation. SoftBank in that deal also invested some money in Uber at the higher valuation.

Didi’s website says it has more than 450 million users, facilitates an average of 30 million rides a day, and has investment and technology partnerships with seven ride-share companies around the world, including Lyft Inc., Grab Inc., Uber and others.

Didi has accelerated talks on a potential IPO in part because one of its new rivals, China’s Meituan-Dianping, is moving forward with plans for a public listing later this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meituan-Dianping, an online services platform that counts Tencent Holdings Ltd. as a backer, rolled out ride-sharing services in Shanghai in March in a direct challenge to Didi.

Meituan-Dianping’s IPO could value the company at around $60 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, and is expected to list on exchanges in Hong Kong and mainland China.

To contend with rising competition and defend its market position, Didi is considering other capital-raising options, including the sale of convertible bonds, according to people familiar with its strategy. Such bonds could be structured to pay investors interest initially and could later convert into shares in the company at the time of, or after, its public listing.

It isn’t known if Didi will proceed with a bond sale and the company hasn’t made a final decision on its capital-raising plans, the people cautioned.

As of December, Didi had raised more than $20 billion in equity and debt funding, according to Dow Jones VentureSource, reflecting how building market share in the global ride-sharing business has been a costly endeavour.

Earlier this year, Didi took on Uber in Latin America when it bought a majority stake in Brazilian ride-hailing service 99 for $600 million, the Journal has reported. Didi said Monday that it would begin offering ride-hailing services in Mexico, part of its plan to expand overseas and challenge Uber in that market.

More deal activity is likely, say people familiar with Didi’s strategy, especially as consolidation continues in the sector. Uber last month agreed to give up its business in Southeast Asia in exchange for a 27.5% stake in Singapore-based Grab, the regional dominant player in which Didi holds a stake. Didi and SoftBank invested $2 billion into Grab last summer as part of a larger financing round.

Didi’s moves come as Chinese tech giants flock to list at exchanges around the world. Tencent Music Group Entertainment, the music-streaming business of internet giant Tencent Holdings, is planning an IPO in the U.S. as soon as the second half of this year that could value it in excess of $25 billion, the Journal reported Sunday.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. is targeting an IPO in mainland China and Hong Kong as soon as this summer that could value it at about $100 billion, people familiar with the offering have said.

And e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which is already listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is also working on a plan to list on the mainland.