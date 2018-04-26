Trump’s “Mini Me”, new US economic tsar Larry Kudlow, accuses China of thievery, cheating but says “No Trade War”

LONDON – Such is the competition for airtime between American television pundits that they learn early on that he who shouts loudest gets best heard. And with a decade and a half of hosting a TV show, Donald Trump’s new economic tsar Larry Kudlow is an expert in the art of media over-talk. In a fascinating but disconcerting interview, Kudlow shows he intends promoting the soundbite approach so favoured by his new boss, to justify the White House’s aggressive stance towards the world’s most populace nation which he accuses of systematic cheating and thievery. – Alec Hogg

Welcome to the Rational Perspective, I’m Alec Hogg.

Last month America lost one of the last moderating forces on its economic policy when the former investment banker, Gary Cohn, left the White House. His resignation came after President Donald Trump, decided to introduce tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Cohn resigned from a $20m a year job at Goldman Sachs, to join the Trump Administration on a salary of just $30k a year.

He’d served as the Director of the National Economic Council for just five weeks. His stint included accompanying Trump to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos earlier this year, where under Cohn’s direction the controversial president delivered a well-received speech. Cohn’s resignation as the Trump Chief Economic Advisor ushered in one, Larry Kudlow, as the new head of the National Economic Council in America.

Kudlow is an unlikely appointee. He’s got not education or qualifications but, like Trump, he’s been married three times and is an American television personality, having hosted long-running shows on politics and economics on CNBC. This experience on TV and in radio as well, has been put to good use in a riveting, but a somewhat disturbing interview that follows.

We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

The 70-year-old Kudlow’s economic views were developed during his time that he worked for supply-side guru, Arthur Laffer, a man who had a huge influence in the Reagan Administration’s approach, a place where Kudlow also served. He believes in tax cuts, deregulation, and prior to his new role, was an outspoken supporter of free trade. In Kudlow’s fascinating discourse with Bloomberg’s Jonathan Ferro, we get an insight into the man who leads economic policy for Team Trump. The mouthpiece for a property developer turned President, and one with an approach that’s sure to go down a treat in middle America.

China is the problem, okay, and President Trump is the solution, in my judgement. This is the first President in 20 years to have the backbone to go in and challenge China on the unfair and illegal trading practices that they have adopted for the past several decades. I just want to make that point. Secondly, directly to your question about growth. Look, China is stealing our technology, all right. The intellectual property rights are being stolen, these forced technology transfers – I was on the phone last evening with my friend and Trade Ambassador, Bob Lighthizer, I’ve known him for years and he’s a great person, and we kind of walked through what is the heart of the American economy? It’s entrepreneurship, it’s innovation, and it’s based on technology.

I think this is a very important point and I want to transmit his views on this because there are terribly important, and there’re on target. We cannot allow our technology breakthroughs, which is what’s made America competitive and great, and with lower taxes and regulations – it’s going to be even better, but we cannot give them away to be stolen by the Chinese Government anymore. It doesn’t work.

When a country (USA) is losing many billions of dollars on trade with virtually every country it does business with, trade wars are good, and easy to win. Example, when we are down $100 billion with a certain country and they get cute, don’t trade anymore-we win big. It’s easy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Let me finish, because the narrative of this program has always been that China is a problem. China is a problem.

That’s correct.

The debate or discussion that I want to have with you, and what our audience needs is details on the approach and when are you going to get results? So, if we can spend less time talking about the problem and we talk about the approach? Are you actually having discussions with the Chinese?

But we don’t know that yet. All right, you’re either going to let me talk or you’re not, my friend. Okay, you wanted me to come on. I’m happy to do it but you’ve got to let me talk.

We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2017

Well, Larry, talk. I want you to give me the idea of what is happening behind the scenes. Are you having discussions with the Chinese?

There are always ongoing discussions with the Chinese, always, and President Trump – I travelled with him all day yesterday, President Trump indicated to me, for the umpteenth time, that he has great respect for President Xi, and Xi has respect for President Trump, and President Trump regards Xi as somebody who would be a very talented negotiator if and when negotiations begin. They have not really begun yet. China’s response to our complaints, their response has been unsatisfactory, and that’s why we’re looking, and I use the word ‘looking’ – we haven’t proposed anything. They’re considering a second round of tariff actions but it has not come to pass. There is no execution of this. It’s just consideration. It’s really up to the USTR, (below the President), and so therefore, the conversations go on as they always do. The President speaks to Xi, the second and third levels speak to each other. Perhaps there will be some fruitful negotiations so far, but I would say there’ve been unsatisfactory so, we will see.

Larry, help me understand when the negotiations will actually begin, because people are trying to find out what the time horizon is?

There’s no timetable.

There’s no timetable whatsoever so, if you can tell me, what happens after 60 days, Larry?

Right, that’s the thing. I really encourage everybody to read carefully the President’s announcement yesterday, the White House press release, and also, Ambassador Lighthizer’s press release. We are considering adding tariff pressures, considering. I don’t even want to call that a negotiating point. There may be negotiations in the next couple of months, I hope so, I think everybody hopes so, because I guess, to your point in the beginning, I don’t want to disrupt the economy and the President doesn’t want to disrupt the economy and we need not disrupt the economy.

But the point here is, we’re going to have several months open discussions. People will submit comments, the public will submit comments, they will be reviewed by the USTR, and elsewhere, and at that point, I don’t want to put a deadline on it. I’ll use the phrase ‘a couple of months.’ We will then, the Administration, will then make a decision with respect to whether these proposed tariffs will be put into place. Look, there can and will be conversations during this whole period of, and I’m just going to say, several months.

Okay, that’s fine. Well, the Chinese were out this morning, Larry, saying that there are negotiations at the moment.

There will be discussions along the way and to be honest with you, I want to use the phrase Ambassador Lighthizer used with me last night. This is a moderate, temperate approach that we are taking. It is moderate, and temperate, and proportional. This is not a trade war. There’s no war here. All we’re trying to do is save and defend American technology, which is crucial to American economic growth and, by the way, global economic growth. This whole program, whether it’s tax rate reduction, or rollback of regulatory costs, or rollback of energy problems, and now trade. This is all designed to promote faster economic growth in the U.S.A. and I believe we will, I believe we’ve already started to grow the economy.

Larry, I’m pushed for time and your PR will shout at you and my producer will shout at you, and I want to fit a few more questions in. I want to understand what the Chinese can do to satisfy the concerns of the President and this Administration over the next several months? What can they do tomorrow that can make all of this go away?

When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a Tariff to be paid of 2 1/2%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a Tariff to be paid of 25%. Does that sound like free or fair trade. No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE – going on for years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2018

Well, look, I think there’ll be a discussion. I want to tread lightly here because I don’t want to get ahead of the game. I think Ambassador Lighthizer and the President are thinking about submitting a list of suggestions to the Chinese. I underscore ‘I think’ but that is a possibility, okay, (a possibility). If so, then hopefully the Chinese would respond with some ideas that will solve this technology transfer and stealing issue, solve it.

What’s on the list, Larry? What would you put on the list?

Well, look my friend, there’s no secret here. They’ve got enormous trade and tariff barriers, right. They have technology, forced technology transfers, they’ve got to stop their stealing of the intellectual property that we try to use in any company around the world – those are good places to start. China is probably going to work with us. Look, they have to open their markets. Is that a surprise? Their markets are relatively closed. Remember, even though 20 years ago they made good movement in free markets, I give them credit for that, absolutely. Nonetheless, in recent years, they have moved backwards. Half the economy remains State-run. The State-run corporations and the State-run banks are operating. Half the economy is incredibly inefficient and they want to stop American exports. They have to lower those barriers. They have to open markets. They have to look at opening investment opportunities, and they have to look at the technology transfers and stealing. That’s where the crux of it is going to be.

In the meantime, Larry, the stock markets are looking really soft here again, and I just want to finish up, as a final question.

Trade with China has killed over 29% of US manufacturing jobs in the US http://t.co/qae9jpzZ China is robbing us blind! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2013

Which market is looking soft?

The equity market, we’re down about six-tenths of 1%. We’re off by about seven-tenths of 1% on the Dow. We’re erasing the weekly gain. I guess my final question to you, guys, is I understand the problem, Larry.

Well, that ain’t much. We’ve had a tremendous run in the stock market. I want to correct you.

I don’t need correcting, Larry. I’m saying the facts of what’s on the screen at the moment. I can tell you what the year-to-date price is, I can tell you the one-year price. I have a final question, one final question, Larry. It’s my interview, I ask the questions and you answer them, Larry. Are we struggling to identify the difference between proposals, rhetoric, and policy, and does the White House have a communication problem?

I beg your pardon, I want to put out what are the facts. We are still very much in a bull market. I’m sorry, I can’t hear you, you’re talking over me so much, try it again.

Well, Larry, that’s how this works. I ask the question and you answer it. Does the White House have a communication problem because so many people don’t understand the difference between rhetoric, policy, and proposals? Do you have a communication problem because it appears to be that you do?

No, well, look, if you read the press releases it spells out, in great detail, what we’re doing here so, I don’t know how better to communicate. I’m on your show so, when you let me talk, I’m trying to communicate exactly what this is. We have not, by the way, and I’ll just go through this one more time. We have not executed or implemented any new tariffs. We haven’t even declared our absolute, 100% intention. If you read the press release, the President has asked for the STR, Ambassador Lighthizer, to consider whether or no additional tariff discussions or actions will be necessary in the future. Nothing has been done, so far. As I said earlier, these things will be put out for public comment. Those comments will be received and evaluated, the STR will come back to the President with his own report.

China is robbing us blind in trade deficits and stealing our jobs, yet our leaders are claiming ‘progress’ http://t.co/2r9DHxHo SAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2012

Just on that one point, STR, Lighthizer, they did a 180-page report over the past year, which shows not only the centrality of technology as central to our economy, but why China and their actions, which break all the laws of the World Trade Organisation. Why are they taking away our technology, which is our most valuable asset, right? So, we can’t standby on this so, to answer your question, it’s very clear to me. We are looking at evaluating, putting it out for public comment, the worth or utility of additional tariff actions to make our point. That China’s illegal activity in trade and elsewhere can no longer be tolerated. Blame China for not playing ball. Don’t blame the President, he’s standing up for American companies and business. That’s my take. I don’t see how I can communicate that more clearly.

Well, wasn’t that something but apart from the shouting, the memorable part of all of this is what Kudlow is telling us – Team Trump is simply considering tariffs. The President has tweeted a negotiating position with China, which he says, ‘hasn’t been playing fair and is stealing American technology.’ There’s no timetable for negotiations and Kudlow and his boss, want no disruption to the economy and, particularly not to the stock market. But most of all, this is not a trade war. Sounds almost like the voice of reason, doesn’t it? But some uncomfortable questions remain, like why did the respected, Gary Cohn resigned, and why the supposed beneficiaries of the Trump attack on China, that’s America’s tech companies, so hostile towards the president, who says he just wants to help them.

Well, if you’re confused – join the rest of us. As we say in the old country, ‘Eish!’ I’m Alec Hogg and this has been the Rational Perspective. Until the next time, cheerio.