‘In Math We Trust’: Simon Dingle explores future of money, Bitcoin in new book

JOHANNESBURG — Simon Dingle is somebody who embraces technology and disruption. He’s become a well-known broadcaster, writer, and speaker on all things technology and business in South Africa for many years now. But he’s also been working with cryptocurrencies since 2011 in various forms, and he’s just published his first book on this topic. Called ‘In Math We Trust: The Future of Money‘, Dingle’s debut book explores how new kinds of digital money and cryptocurrencies promise to rescue us from middlemen and authorities that we have traditionally relied upon to transact with each other. Dingle argues that instead of putting our faith in banks and governments, we can trust math and the likes of innovations such as Bitcoin. I was fortunate enough to interview Dingle, a man who looks past the hype and obsession with cryptocurrencies’ market prices, and who sees the long-term potential of this innovation. – Gareth van Zyl

It’s a pleasure to welcome Simon Dingle, who is a well-known broadcaster, writer, and speaker on all things technology, but these days, more so on Bitcoin and Blockchain. Now, Simon, you’ve written a book about Bitcoin called In Math We Trust, what’s behind the name of the book?

Thanks, Gareth. The name comes from the famous saying ‘In God We Trust’, which is printed on every dollar bill in the US and it tells us a lot about money, and why it works in the way that it does. It does require the methodology of ‘gods’ and ‘nation states’ in order for it to work, which is very curious and, of course, it has nothing to do with technology. But as we move to a new world of money, we replace that trust that we used to have in God and Governments, with the trust in computing power and, essentially, in mathematics. So, that’s what the name eludes to – just having a little fun with it.

I’ve started reading a few chapters of your book. It’s written in a very direct, conversational style. Who would you say you’re targeting with this book?

I’m going to give you the answer that many product people give and say, ‘everyone’. But I think when I when I was approached by Tracey McDonald last year to write the book, I didn’t have any plan or intention to write a book at that stage, and Tracey convinced me that it would be a good idea. As we discussed it, one of the things that we arrived at was that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are perceived by most people as being very complicated subjects, and the last thing I wanted to do was to put out a massive tome that would intimidate you when it sits on the shelves at bookstores. So, I’ve really tried to make it as direct as possible.

What sparked your interest in Bitcoin?

That goes all the way back to my interest in computing. I was fascinated in networking and information science from a pretty early age. My dad bought an Intel 886 computer back in the 1980s and, as a little kid, I was just completely intrigued by this device. But one thing I didn’t understand was why I couldn’t play games with my friends who were on their computers in another room, or on the other side of the city. In fact, one of my earliest memories of this was taking the game Space Quest 3 to my friend Andre’s house, and we literally plugged the serial ports of our computers together. Being 11 years old, we thought that we would magically load up the game and there would be two Roger Wilco’s running around. Of course, this was long before World of Warcraft and the age of massively multiplayer online gaming.

But I’ve always been intrigued by what happens when you connect computers together and create information networks, and that really has been a lifelong fascination that turned into a passion. Then in 2010, when I first heard about Bitcoin, we really saw this notion of computer networking being applied to one of the biggest problems in history – which is money and value transfer for human beings. So, I started getting involved in this space quite directly in 2011. I wrote a cover story for Finweek magazine back then, just after Bitcoin had hit a price of $9, which was rather interesting at the time. Earlier that year, it had crossed the $1 mark, which was when it really started to spark imaginations and I’ve been working in this space ever since then. I was part of the team that built what is now Luno, back then it was BitX when we were five guys in a room in Stellenbosch. So, that was one of the companies that I’ve worked on in this space and I’ve just been completely absorbed by what’s been happening in the world of trust and value transfer.

That’s very interesting, because Luno has really taken off. I think that recently they were voted as one of the most innovative start-ups in the UK,. What do you make of their rise?

Yes, they’ve started expanding in Europe and doing very well. I’m incredibly proud of the team. When I left it was still quite a small company, it was still called BitX, and I had just finished development of our first two apps so, they’ve really gone a very long way since then under the leadership of Marcus Swanepoel, the CEO, who’s obviously done a great job. So, yes, very proud of Luno. I think it’s a great story for South Africans as well – the kind of innovation and technological capability that we have sitting right here in our country.

In your book you also describe yourself as being part of the ‘Libertarian Socialism’ School of Thought so, how does that fit into Bitcoin?

Well, to be more specific, I said that if I ever took an online quiz, that’s what it would tell you who I am. I suppose I concur with like 85% of their thinking, if we were strict about it. But yes, on the one hand, I do have a problem with authority. I do think that governments have too much power. I do think that in the future, we’re going to look back at the way taxation is run at the moment and shake their heads, saying ‘I can’t actually believe that governments were allowed to do this.’ While I do have a problem with authority (and I do think governments are doing a terrible job around the world at the moment of keeping us safe and looking after us, etc.), I also do believe in social good projects. I believe in welfare, especially when it comes to things like healthcare and education. I believe that those are things that should be provided to you as a human right, and that you shouldn’t necessarily have to pay for them. I therefore find myself square in the middle of the political spectrum, I suppose, and of course, that feeds into my view of Bitcoin as being sound money, and being something that enables a lot of social good, on the one hand, while limiting the power of governments to overreach on the others. It’s something that aligns with my political philosophy head-on.

And that’s the premise of your book, basically, that Bitcoin is going to completely disrupt our financial world?

Yes, and I think something else that I hope comes through in the book is that it’s entirely up to us. It’s very easy to be cynical with anything new. People were cynical about the first cars; they were cynical about the internet at first. It’s just human nature to do that and it’s very easy and lazy to point out what’s wrong with something, because there always is. The things that make Bitcoin interesting, actually, have very little to do with technology, and have more to do with society, with trust, with how we value things. And if we apply ourselves to this as a society and decide that we want to change the way money works then it will be so. But that’s really in our hands. Hopefully, part of the point that is made in the book is that we really have this choice now.

What’s fascinating about Bitcoin and Blockchain, if you read people like Don Tapscott, is that the Blockchain ultimately has the potential to change everything, from the way that aid is given to poorer countries to even basic governance issues to voting in elections. So, this thing called Bitcoin has much wider ramifications, doesn’t it?

It does, and also, I’d like to agree 100% with what you’ve just said, but I would just make one minor change: that is, cryptocurrency enables all those things. I think, too much attention is given to Blockchain – which is certainly a very cool technology; it gives us a way to prove that computers have done something – but I think there’s too much time spent deliberating about that little piece of technology on its own, instead of the bigger story about cryptocurrencies. Of course, if you look at the world of cryptocurrencies, some don’t even use Blockchains. There are alternatives out there that are yet to prove themselves, but they do exist.

There are cryptocurrencies being used for a variety of very different things. If you just look at the two top cryptocurrencies by market cap, Bitcoin and Ethereum are two vastly different things. They share some technology, for sure, but they were designed for very different reasons, and they achieve very different goals. They can have very different impacts on society. So, there’s a lot of exciting things and, as you’ve alluded to, they touch everything from health and safety, voting, our legal systems, taxation, how we value companies, and even to how companies attract funding. It really touches just about every point of society just as, of course, money does.

And obviously, there are people out there who do question Bitcoin and Blockchain. There’s many people who say that Bitcoin is too volatile, in terms of its price, its liquidity is not that great. Also, the transaction speeds for small purchases, at least, wouldn’t be practical, unless the Lightning Network matures and becomes widely adopted. Do you think that Bitcoin then can become a viable currency, replacing rands and dollars one day?

Absolutely and my certainty comes from also having worked in Fintech more generally. Most of the companies I’ve been involved with have had nothing to do with cryptocurrency. I used to work with a company called 22seven and with a company in the UK called Curve. One of my two businesses is called Phantom Design, and we work with both big banks and Fintech start-ups all over the world.

When I look at Bitcoin, it’s not only superior technologically but it is also superior in terms of its narrative, and what it offers us. I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding out there. Bitcoin is perceived as being slow and expensive – it isn’t really. I think there’s too much fixation on the price and people trying to get rich quick when, actually, that’s the least interesting thing that Bitcoin can be used for. I’m hoping then that the conversation moves beyond price as soon as possible. And, yes, volatility is a component of the story as well.

But if you take Bitcoin’s price today and you compare it with any point in further back than six months (an anomaly would be the end of 2017), it almost never goes down in value. I believe the story of Bitcoin, in a long enough time frame, is that it’s a really good store of value. Of course, with it being deflationary, that adds to its narrative arch. But unfortunately, volatility is the reality for anything new and it unfortunately means that a disproportionate amount of attention is given to what the price of Bitcoin is compared to the US dollar.

And obviously, with Bitcoin and Blockchain having come into the mainstream over the last 18 months or so, the likes of even the South African Reserve Bank have stated that they’re looking into Blockchain technology. I think that they’re working with a company called Consensus. So, could we have a scenario where we have Central Banks around the world ultimately switching on their currencies or changing their currencies to Blockchain technologies, like putting the rand on the Blockchain?

Yes, it’s already happening in some countries like Senegal and Tanzania, just two examples of African countries that are very deliberately looking at doing this. It’s an interesting idea, especially because Bitcoin was designed to kill central banking. So, it being a tool of central banking is an interesting notion. But I think in the medium-term, we will see at least one country switch its fiat currency over to a cryptocurrency. It might not necessarily be a Blockchain but I think that’s going to happen, and it’s an interesting thing to do. It certainly offers a lot of advantages. It could make fiat currency more efficient in that country but, ultimately, it’s a little bit like having a hybrid car.

Hybrid cars are great, when you put in petrol and an electric engine together in a car, you get interesting things like a Toyota Prius, and they offer some advantages. But where things get really interesting is when you go full electric and you build a Tesla Roadster, right? That’s where the real innovation is. That’s the Holy Grail of the technology so, having a hybrid central bank fiat currency, sure, it’s interesting. It offers some efficiencies, it will help government to do its job better, maybe. But ultimately, I don’t find it anywhere near as interesting as the notion of Bitcoin replacing central banking in a wholesale way, which is something that will take a lot longer to happen. It will require a lot more work but it is far more exciting.

Simon, what is your take on the whole ICO market because there’s quite a lot of debate in the US right now about whether or not ICOs are securities. The likes of the SEC are saying many of them are, in fact, securities. It’s interesting because the Howey’s Test has been brought into the whole ICO space as well? Do you think ICOs are sustainable? Is there something there?

There’s definitely something there and I’m incredibly optimistic and enthusiastic about what ICOs offer, as an idea. That you can now (a) be a venture capitalist from anywhere in the world, and (b) be a company and attract funding from anywhere in the world is massively exciting. The big money in technology tended to be confined to places like Silicon Valley, until the ICOs came along. Now, you can be sitting, literally, anywhere in the world. You could be sitting in Nairobi and you could start a company and you could attract funding from Silicon Valley, from the Middle East, from anywhere you want. So, it’s exciting, both when I think about funding innovation into the future, but also, in terms of people being able to invest. If you find a company that inspires you on the other side of the world, you can now invest in it, and it doesn’t require large amount of money either.

I love what it does to the investment space, in terms of democratising access to it. I love what it could potentially mean for start-ups all over the world and for economies. Again, it’s easy to be cynical. That’s the lazy approach. There are lots of problems with ICOs and, yes, a lot of them are scams. They’re being misused and abused; regulators might try to stop them. Regulation is a whole different story as well though, and I don’t ultimately think it will matter what the regulators have to say about it… But ultimately, I’m very excited about it. I’m very optimistic and I think it’s an amazing opportunity for us as humanity to really change the game in terms of innovation and making things more equitable.

You’ve got a varied and interesting background. You’ve been quite prominent in media, and you’ve worked for some Bitcoin companies previously. Are you involved in any Bitcoin ventures or cryptocurrency ventures these days?

Yes, I’ve got my own company, Inves Capital. We actively, invest in this space and we’ve got some of our own products that we are currently building so I very much have my hands dirty.

When you say that ‘you have your hands dirty’, are these local investments or international investments that you’re involved with at Inves?

That’s the interesting thing about the Blockchain is that it exists outside of borders, so it’s almost nonsensical to say that we’re a South African company. Yes, we’re registered with the company’s office in SA, and we have subsidiaries in other countries. But, really, when we think about our products, they go global from day one. We invest all over the world. Just as on the internet, there really aren’t any borders – the blockchain doesn’t perceive borders either and I think, as an investor, that alsom makes it a very interesting space to be playing in.

Lastly, what do you hope that readers will take away from reading your book, and where and when can they get hold of the book as well?

I hope that they’ll understand why people, like me, are so excited about something that is very easy as an economist or as a cynic to dismiss. A lot of people think Bitcoin is a scam – it isn’t. They think that it’s technologically challenged – that’s not true. They think it enables crime – that too is false. I’m hoping to dispel a lot of those notions. I’m just hoping to see a little bit more optimism from people. We live in a very interesting time in history where people are more afraid than they’ve ever been, even though we live in a safer period of history than we ever have before. Some people roll their eyes and laugh when you say that, because their personal experience is different. But it’s just demonstrably true – the data tells us this, we know this.

I think people are too cynical. We are so afraid of new ideas, and it’s so easy to just shoot them down. Also, I don’t think we also understand the power that we have. We’re increasingly seeing our police being militarised across the world. We perceive problems that governments must solve. We forget that governments are only there because we put them there, and that they only have money because we give it to them. They only have power because it’s assumed, and then we back it up. I’m hoping that people really start to understand that they have the ability to change things, if they want to, to make and break things, to find better ways, to break the rule for good reasons.

There were some very bad ideas that were enforced by law 100 years ago. If people didn’t break those rules, then we’d still be sitting with some very heinous ideas. Like you’ll be getting the death penalty for an ideology, for example. So, I’m hoping that people start to really start thinking about their role in society, how they can change things and to stop dismissing new ideas as scams or just inherently problematic because they’re different, and really look at what they could mean for humanity, in term of pushing us forward.

And your book will be available in stores, and I presume on Amazon, and the like?

Yes, at the moment it’s available for Amazon Kindle. It will be in good book stores in SA soon. We don’t have international publishing for the physical book yet, but it is available obviously, digitally, from anywhere.

Simon Dingle, thank you so much for taking the time to chat to me today.

It’s a great pleasure, thank you.