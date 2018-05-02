WORLDVIEW: Sustainable investing delivers market-beating returns

In the last few years, sustainable investing has gone from a fringe fixation to a mainstream investment strategy. A growing number of sustainable investing funds are attracting assets and generating market-beating returns.

The core argument of sustainable investing is a two-part one. First, it argues that investors have an ethical responsibility to ensure that their investments are not financing companies that damage our societies and environment. Second, it argues that investing in ethical companies that have a positive impact on the world will deliver strong, long-term returns. As it happens, the case for sustainable investing is turning out to be fairly compelling.

The boom in sustainable investing has happened thanks, in part, to the efforts of one man: former US vice president Al Gore. In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Gore discussed Generation Investment Management, his London-based investment management company, which was founded in 2004 in partnership with David Blood, former head of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and focuses on sustainable investing. With $19 billion in assets under management, the firm is a sizeable player in the sustainable investing game.

According to the FT, over the last three years, Generation’s flagship global equity fund returned 17.5% a year compared to the 8.6% returned by its benchmark, the MSCI World Index. Since its inception, it has returned 13.5% a year, compared to the MSCI World’s 7.3%. These market-beating returns are a powerful argument in favour of the sustainable investing strategy.

And Generation isn’t the only sustainable investment fund that’s doing well. Blackrock, another big player in the space, estimates that by excluding individual companies over specific environmental, human rights and other ethical issues, it had boosted returns in its ethical investment funds by 0.04 percentage points annually. It’s a small number, but in investing, every little bit helps over the long term.

The Global Sustainable Investment Alliance estimates that there is some $23 trillion being managed under environmental, social, and governance criteria. Generation defines a sustainable company as:

one whose current earnings do not borrow from its future earnings

one whose sustainability practices, products and services drive revenues, profitability and competitive positioning, and

one that provides goods and services consistent with a low-carbon, prosperous, equitable, healthy and safe society.

This definition is a little less rigorous than that used by ESG investors, who focus on a broader collection of environmental, social, and governance factors. But it is certainly more demanding than traditional investment standards.

For investors trying to navigate an increasingly complex and difficult environment, sustainable investing may offer an appealing strategy to ensure long-term returns without any major moral compromises. – Felicity Duncan