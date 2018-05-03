From the Editor’s Desk: Jannie Mouton, Christo Wiese, and the rising threat of trade war

DUBLIN – On Wednesday, PSG founder Jannie Mouton published a letter to shareholders disclosing that he has early-onset dementia. In today’s episode, Alec Hogg and I reflect on Mouton’s life and his courage in sharing his struggle with the world. We also discuss Alec’s recent interview with Christo Wiese, focusing on some of the key details he shared. Then we turn to the rising threat of trade war and what that means for South Africa. – Felicity Duncan

Hello and welcome to this week’s edition of From the Editor’s Desk. I’m Felicity Duncan, Editor of the BizNews Premium section and with me is, as ever, Alec Hogg, the Editor-in-Chief. Alec, some sad news out today on SENS about Jannie Mouton. Do you want to talk us through what’s happened?

Yes, he’s an incredible human being, comes from a little town called Carnarvon, which is in the Northern Cape. You wouldn’t really know much about it unless you had driven through it towards Namibia from Cape Town. He came to Johannesburg as a young man who couldn’t speak a single word of English, literally, and he will tell you that and built, in what was then still a very English-speaking based society, a very strong stockbroking group called Senekal, Mouton (which is his surname obviously) & Kitshoff. At the age of 49 his partners in SMK, as it was the known, fired him and he left there to start again.

And it wasn’t quite that simple because after being fired he would put his suit on every day and go into the office. Well not really, but he’d get in his car and leave because he was too embarrassed to tell his family that he’d been booted out. But he learned from that, started again and built the PSG Group, which is worth R50 billion. All of that is pretty well known.

What is not well known is that he has the early form of dementia. Quite different to the way most people would deal with it, he came out with a statement to shareholders on the Stock Exchange News Service to say this afflicts him and he will, as a consequence, be changing the way that he operates in a company that he started from scratch and has built up into a very important part of the South African environment.

I know him well, I’ve spent a lot of time with Jannie, I respect him deeply. In fact, he was one of the first people to phone me, Felicity, after I left Moneyweb, to give me some encouragement. He said that you know life isn’t over even though the company that you built and you founded is no longer going to be part of your life, which is exactly what happened with him and SMK and I can’t tell you what that meant to me at the time.

Yes, I can imagine and you know, Alec, I read the letter and it is, of course, very touching, but also strikes me as very brave.

It is; you’re talking about a taboo subject. People don’t discuss mental health and in the context, which I’ve put above the letter there, I referred to Warren Buffett who cut off Alice Schroeder who at one stage had unlimited access to him and everybody else because she mentioned in her book, The Snowball, the mental health issues that afflicted the female line of the Buffet family. So, even for Warren Buffett, it’s a taboo subject. For Jannie Mouton to come out… I hope that the mental health activists pick this up and use it as some way to support their cause. Because if you have a broken leg everybody knows it, but if you have something broken in your mental state, it is hidden from view and almost perceived as something dirty and disgusting, whereas you can get sick in your mind as easily as you can get sick in your body.

Absolutely and you know, as we are entering a time when the population is ageing, we have a lot more people over 60, over 65, over 70 in positions of power. I think it’s really lovely to see him, very frankly discussing what you’re right, has been for a long time, just a taboo subject. So sad, but also very inspiring to see that letter.

He’s absolutely extraordinary. I can’t tell you how highly I esteem this man. When Markus Jooste, you can recall, he has a personality disorder, not necessarily mental health, with being a sociopath. He fooled everybody including Jannie Mouton who was a very close friend of his. When the whole Steinhoff issue broke, I phoned Jannie and I asked him… This was while I was trying to work out what was going on before just jumping to the conclusions, which seems many other people were far better informed on what was going on than I was.

He said to me, “Alec, I’m totally shocked. If you find out please let me know, I’m so shocked” and that was typical of Jannie Mouton as is this letter to shareholders, as is the decision that he took to give away all his money to charity. Everything that he’d gained he’d built over the years, the billions that he’d created, apart from a little bit to his family, the rest is all going to charity. This is an extraordinary human being and not only Carnarvon in the Northern Cape can be proud of him, I think all of South Africa can.

Absolutely, now another really interesting discussion you had with a prominent South African businessman, the Christo Wiese interview that you did last week Friday, I believe it was. Probably many of our listeners have already heard that interview. How was the experience of speaking to Christo about the events at Steinhoff?

Well, it was quite fun. It was actually on Saturday towards the end of the day. He was about to have a bath because he had guests coming or he was in his bathroom, might’ve had a bath or a shower or whatever and the conversation started along the lines of – I couldn’t really hear him that well and then he went downstairs and we had this wonderful 45 minute chat really where he spoke about a few things off the record and I had to cut those out in respect obviously for his wishes, but it’s very strong and very powerful what he said and again reaffirms that Markus Jooste, who Christo Wiese said came top of his class in the chartered accountancy exam of his year by some distance. So, you can imagine how smart this guy is, that he lied to everybody around him.

He told everybody around him that this was not what it all appeared to be, that in fact, what he was showing to the world through the financial results was in his mind absolutely fine, but actually in reality he’d been creating fictitious invoices, he’d been bolstering the value of the company and eventually it all came out because one of his pals, Andreas Seifert, who was a close colleague of Jooste’s in Europe fell out with him.

Now what Christo Wiese said was interesting in this interview. He said many interesting things, but the one thing that stick with me, he said, “That had this happened a year later, he would have lost everything”. I said, “How’s that possible?”

He said, “Well, I had decided to take all of my assets that I’d built up over 50 years and put them into Steinhoff. Steinhoff was the company I’d identified. Jooste was the man I’d identified as the person who would be the custodian of those assets”. At the time, a week before everything blew up Jooste and Wiese were busy talking to international investment bankers about putting the property portfolio, which we know was a lot of hot air into a vehicle, which would’ve raised €4 billion of liquidity that would go into Steinhoff.

That would again have meant that Steinhoff was sailing on the crest of the wave until the next chaotic event, at least at some point in time with these Ponzi schemes everything does fall apart, but that was a week before it happened. Wiese said, had that not happened, his whole stake in Shoprite, which is what he has left now, would also have gone into Steinhoff. So, from his point of view, at least he hasn’t lost everything, but he has had well, what was it, about five-sixths of his wealth wiped out by being fooled by someone who fooled the best of them around the world.

Yes, it’s startling and I thought what was interesting, or as you said, many interesting things, but one of them that I was struck by was, you were talking with him about the court case. You know he’s suing Steinhoff for misrepresentation and what he said was, “Yes, of course I’m not going to get my money back, but the point is to force a discussion about the future of the company and about how we’re going to not necessarily rebuild, but restructure and regroup and trying to get some value going here”, which I thought was an interesting perspective to take. Clearly, that’s what he’s looking to achieve with this court case.

Well, he says quite simply that in 2015 only just over two years ago, he injected some excellent assets into Steinhoff on the basis of figures, which were lies. If he’d known that, he would certainly not have done so and you can understand his reluctance to just allow it to lie. He was lied to. It is misrepresentation. He seems to have a very strong legal case and he knows he’s not going to get his money back, but those excellent businesses from Pepkor that were put into Steinhoff, he just wants them out. I don’t know if he thinks or doesn’t think that will happen, but the reality is that the whole of Steinhoff is not rotten, there are good businesses in there and those businesses should be allowed to continue and benefit shareholders even if it is fractional.

Yes, let’s hope that they are able to find some way forward so that it’s not a total loss because that’s the way it looked at one point.

You’ve been busy. I know you stayed up late last night watching the Apple financial results. Now they’re in our portfolio, Felicity, so we need to know what you think about that.

Yes, they were very strong results. You know many analysts had been raising concerns about Apple, specifically saying, “Look, the iPhone is your number one product, it’s the main driver of revenues and we have seen evidence that demand for smartphones and demand for iPhones is falling.” So, they were really worried, at least some analysts were really worried about this and Apple delivered. They showed 14% revenue growth on the iPhone side of the business and what was interesting there was that they only grew sales by 3%, but revenues by 14%. Because their strategy is to sell high-end, expensive phones to grow. So, even on the back of not very fast-growing sales, they’re able to drive really impressive revenue growth.

So, that was a big relief, I think for many Apple observers and then, of course, the fantastic news for shareholders that Apple would be adding another $100 billion to the $210 billion share by that programme had already had. So, just returning a total there of over $300 billion to shareholders, which of course you know, if you’re holding Apple shares that’s fantastic news for you, you’re going to see some really nice returns out of that. All round just really positive numbers. The share price responded well to that, which as you say, is good news for the portfolio.

It’s up $10 from when we spoke about the portfolio just a week ago, $175 in the premarket from $165 where it was ahead of results, so thank you very much, Apple. We’re very happy South African shareholders, ourselves included.

Absolutely, thanks to Tim Cook and his team.

But there’s another American who’s not quite so popular in South Africa right now, Mr Trump’s trade war sabre rattling is starting to have an impact.

Yes, it’s very sad to see. You know, we’ve been following and discussing the trade tensions for some time now and we’re really starting to see, as you would say, “The takkie hit the tar” now. South Africa has not been granted an exclusion to the steel and aluminium tariffs that Trump is looking to implement. So, a number of trading partners, Canada, the EU, they got a special exclusion from these tariffs. It’s ten percent on aluminium, 25% on steel, but Trump recently signed some paperwork specifically excluding South Africa among another group with such luminaries as Venezuela, Russia – no exception for South Africa, which is really just not great news for South African metals producers. I saw an estimate in Creamer’s Engineering News, that this is going affect potentially 7,500 jobs in South Africa, because even though not many American imports are South African, America’s an important market from the South African perspective. So, it just really shows this – you know the old saying, “When elephants fight, the grass gets hurt” – and we’re really seeing that happen. South Africa’s collateral damage in this bigger trade confrontation between specifically, or primarily, the US and China. It’s very distressing.

Yes, it is indeed and it also shows how small the world has become.

Yes, absolutely. You know, Trump signs a piece of paper and 7,000 South Africans may be looking for a new job. It’s scary stuff in a lot of ways.

It is indeed. What are you looking at this week?

Oh, looking ahead – well, I have actually today just taken a look at American economic policy, so that will be in the Worldview tomorrow. Just, you know, not only trade, but also the massive fiscal stimulus that they’ve implemented and the huge debt that they’re running up. Just trying to see, ] looking down the line, what does this mean for the country and for the world if America is pursuing all these untested economic policies? I think it’s very scary stuff and then tomorrow I’ll be taking a closer look at developments with Facebook and tech giants in general, looking at increased regulation there and some of the trouble that Facebook has gotten itself into in the United Kingdom.

The papers here are pretty – I won’t say full of it, but there are some quite caustic comments there that at the middle of the whole Facebook debacle is a British company, Cambridge Analytica. And why have the Brits been ignored so far in what Mark Zuckerberg has suggested, so I’m really looking forward to that story that you’re going to be writing tomorrow.

Yes, absolutely. That’s what we have time for, Alec. Thank you so much for taking the time out of a very busy schedule to have a chat and I hope that we’ll catch up with you again next week.