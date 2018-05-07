Charlie Munger’s Berkshire AGM zinger for “ridiculous” Elon Musk: A “moat” is not a puddle.

DUBLIN — Plenty of people love Elon Musk for iconoclastic style and his refusal to play by the rules in business. But sometimes, sense is more important than style. Lately, perhaps feeling the pressure of Tesla’s growing pains, Musk’s behaviour has been a little more wacky than usual. As Tesla groans under the weight of growing debts, Musk’s jokes about bankruptcy fell flat, and his strange behaviour on Tesla’s recent earnings call (combined with some weak numbers) saw the share price plunge. Now, Musk seems to have stumbled into a mini-feud with the investing giants Charlie Munger and Warren Buffett. For a CEO who desperately needs to raise capital, Musk sure is being rude to investors this week. – Felicity Duncan

This is the Rational Perspective. I’m Alec Hogg.

Anyone who’s read Ashlee Vance’s biography of Elon Musk is likely to be a fan. It tells the story of a puny Pretoria boy who was mercilessly bullied in school – the lad who then buries himself in books, dreams big, bets the proverbial farms as he reaches adulthood and prevails overall, to become spectacularly successful. Elon Musk’s life reads a bit like a script from a movie but the movies always end when the hero prevails. With good reason. Because, the human condition is such that all too often the icons we create turn out to have feet of very wet clay. Once they’ve reached the top of the hill, they all too often get tripped up by those dual demons of arrogance and complacency.

So, has Elon Musk fallen into this age-old trap? It sure looks that way when one reflects on his strange behaviour of late and specifically, in a conference call to Tesla investors last week. The trouble began about a third of the way in when Toni Sacconaghi, an investment analyst with leading investment house Sandford C Bernstein & Co received a metaphorical slap in the face from Tesla’s founder……

Question: So where specifically, will you be in terms of…?

Elon Musk: Next. Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next.

In case you didn’t get it, Musk’s exact words – “Next. Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next.” Given that Musk’s dreams have been funded through the investment of billions of dollars by people like the analysts of Bernstein & Co, you have to wonder who exactly the bonehead is. But, it gets better. There’s a long pause in this clip as Elon probably switches his own microphone to mute

Facilitator. Thank you. Our next question comes from Joseph Sack with RBC Capital Markets.

Question: Thank you. The first question is related to the Model 3 reservations and I was just wondering if you could give us a gauge as to maybe some of the impact that the news has had. Of the reservations that have actually opened and made available to configure. Can you let us know what percentage have actually taken steps to configure?

Elon Musk: ………………. We’re going to go to YouTube. Sorry. These questions are so dry. They’re killing me.

Facilitator: Thank you. Our next question is from Galileo Russell with Hyper Change.

So out go Wall Street and the advisors who channel billions to into capital hungry companies like Tesla, and as the facilitator noted, in comes a very unlikely replacement. Galileo Russell is a vlogger with 14,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, which he calls HyperChange. A week before the conference call, he was asking this little band of brothers to help him to get a question posed.

Galileo Russell: What’s up, HyperChange? Welcome to another episode. Today, we potentially have our biggest moon-shot ever. I’m trying to get on the Tesla Q1-2018 conference call that is happening next week and I need you guys’ help. The Tesla earnings call is fascinating discussion that happens once every three months where investors, typically reserved to analysts and bankers, call in to the call, analysing Tesla’s quarterly financial statements. They’re able to ask questions to Elon Musk, JB Straubel, Deepak Ahuja (I hope I’m saying that right), the CFO, the CEO, and the CTO of Tesla directly and get their answers. I always make episodes covering Tesla’s conference calls. It’s one of my most watched content on YouTube.

The youthful fellow with the interesting first name got a lot more than he may have wished for in his wildest dreams.

Galileo Russell: Hey – a great quarter. Thanks for having me on the call to represent retail investors. I was wondering – with Waymo’s plans to launch an autonomous taxi service in limited markets this year, if you could give us an update on the Tesla network and any details surrounding the launch date or geographic rollout. Thanks.

Elon Musk: Sure. Thank you for an interesting question. Where things are obviously evolving towards, is a shared electric autonomy model.

Galileo Russell: Awesome. Great stuff. So, I’m also wondering; are you guys going to let Porsche beat you in a market with a 350kw power supercharger? I know you’ve been…

Elon Musk: Don’t ask questions that are boring [laughs].

Galileo Russell: I can keep going.

Elon Musk: Yeah, that’s cool. These are way more interesting.

Galileo Russell: The 350kw…

And so, it continued for the next 20 minutes as investment analysts and those who control billions of dollars, sat on the side-lines, twiddling their thumbs. Galileo asking Musk generalities, which had nothing to do with the quarterly numbers and the head of Tesla complimenting his new friend for his ‘way more interesting’ questions. And, when the facilitator tried to let others share the questioning load, Musk intervened and then he put his foot right in it. Listen carefully.

Facilitator: Thank you. Our next…

Elon Musk: We’ll keep answering questions while there’s still…

Galileo Russell: I have a couple more. For the superchargers: I know you guys are not trying to profit off of Tesla owners with that infrastructure, but would you ever open that up to other automakers and try and generate revenue from that system?

Elon Musk: We’ve always said that this is not intended to be a walled garden and we’re happy to support other automakers and let them use our Supercharger stations. So far, none of the other carmakers have wanted to do this. It’s not because of opposition from us. This is not a walled garden – trying to make a moat bullshit.

Galileo Russell: I’m just wondering why that isn’t a moat because, as a long-term investor, I feel like the charging infrastructure you guys have built would take years and millions of dollars for another brand to replicate so I’m just curious about the strategic thinking behind opening that up versus keeping it closed.

Elon Musk: First of all, I think moats are lame – like nice in a sort of a quaint, vestigial way.

Whoops, Elon. Moats are lame? Quaint? Seriously? Millions of investors have got it wrong, including those Oracles of Omaha? Because, for more than half a century, Warren Buffet and Charlie Munger have been explaining how moats are one of the most important requirements for any investment proposition. And now?

They had a rapid opportunity to respond because at Saturday’s Annual General Meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, with a packed hall of more than 20,000 shareholders, the New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin got to pose one of the questions that was sent in by a seemingly confused member of the one-million strong Berkshire shareholder base.

Question: This question comes from Keigh Leigh and actually, is directly about the issue of moats. He notes that Elon Musk this week on his Tesla earnings call said the following, “I think moats are lame. They are like nice, in a sort of quaint, vestigial way and if your only defence against invading armies is a moat, you will not last long. What matters is the pace of innovation. That is the fundamental determinant of competitiveness.” So, Warren, it seems the world has changed. Business is getting more competitive. Pace of innovation…technology is impacting everything. Is Elon, right?

Charlie Munger: Elon says a conventional moat is quaint and that’s true of a puddle of water. He says that the best moat would be to have a big competitive position, and that is also right. It’s ridiculous. Warren does not intend to build an actual moat [laughter] even though they’re quaint.

Warren Buffett: Certainly, a great number of businesses…this has always been true but it does seem like the pace has accelerated in recent years. There’ve been more moats than becomes susceptible to invasion. It seemed to be the case earlier but there’s always been the attempt to do it. Here and there, there are probably places where the moat is as strong as ever but certainly, you should be working at defending your own moat all of the time and Elon may turn things upside down in some areas. I don’t think he’d want to take us on in candy [laughter] and we’ve got some other businesses.

You can look at something like Garanimals out there in the other room. It won’t be technology that takes away the business in Garanimals – maybe something else that catches the young kid’s fantasy. There are some pretty good moats around. Being a low-cost producer for example, is a terribly important moat. Something like Geico, technology has not really brought down the cost that much. I think a couple of companies have costs as low as ours, but among big companies, we are a low-cost producer and that is not bad when you’re selling an essential item.

Arrogance and complacency. Yeah, no matter how high you rise, those two are sure to bring you back to earth. After the conference call, Tesla’s share price fell 8%. Musk apologised (sort of) saying that he shouldn’t have cut off the analysts the way he did but he then justified himself with tweets that the two of them were really, just trying to justify why they’d shorted the stock. But according to Reuters, the two analysts in question actually have a hold recommendation on Tesla.

Yeah, Elon. As we say in the old country, “Sometimes, when you’re in a hole, it’s best to stop digging” even if you are super-smart (or at least, believe you are).

This has been The Rational Perspective. Until the next time, cheerio.