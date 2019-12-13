UK election: Boris smashes Corbyn who resigns, Pound surges as Tories grab majority, Brexit next month

Boris Johnson’s gamble paid off in spades as the British electing public realigned behind the Conservative leader giving him a mandate to executive Brexit in January – and putting socialist opponent Jeremy Corbyn’s career into the dumpster.

Boris Johnson's gamble paid off in spades as the British electing public realigned behind the Conservative leader giving him a mandate to executive Brexit in January - and putting socialist opponent Jeremy Corbyn's career into the dumpster.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for free 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews