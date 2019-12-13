The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
UK election: Boris smashes Corbyn who resigns, Pound surges as Tories grab majority, Brexit next month
Boris Johnson’s gamble paid off in spades as the British electing public realigned behind the Conservative leader giving him a mandate to executive Brexit in January – and putting socialist opponent Jeremy Corbyn’s career into the dumpster.
