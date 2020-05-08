PJ Veldhuizen

‘Hope isn’t a strategy’ distressed businesses shouldn’t wait for lockdown lift to make a call – PJ Veldhuizen

by

A survey by StatsSA revealed that 42% of businesses are struggling and that they have run out of financial resources to continue operating during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A survey by StatsSA revealed that 42% of businesses are struggling and that they have run out of financial resources to continue operating during the Covid-19 lockdown.

This article is exclusive to Biznews Premium. Members please login here. Not yet subscribed? Taste before you eat by signing up here for free 30 day trial (card details required).

BizNews