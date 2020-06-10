The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Russell Loubser on SAA take-off: Like it or not, SA may get back loss-making airline
Eight years ago, former JSE president Russell Loubser stepped down as a director of South African Airways, leading half the board in a very public walkout in protest against the incompetence of the Public Enterprises department.
