The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
It’s time for a game of chess – With insights from The Wall Street Journal
‘No one should be intimidated by chess. You don’t have to be, or pretend to be, a savant. You don’t even need a live opponent. All you need is a smartphone and an account on a site like Chess.com.’
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.