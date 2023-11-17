By Alec Hogg

We have an immediate bonus for you from the new paywall.

It clear from the feedback that the Steady system works a treat, which is no surprise considering there are 1800 other publications that use it and its similarity with those of many leading titles.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

With the system working, we’re finally able to expand your daily reading choices, tapping deeper into our (expensive) licence agreements and partnerships.

Apart from the fascinating story today where SA is being urged to use $25bn in gains on national reserves to repay State debt, there are three other new pieces that you can now access on the BizNews site. Premium articles are easily recognised by the 🔒 icon next to the headline.

Freshly published for you are:

🔒 South Africa is a nation defined by “Stagnation and Exclusion” – says Harvard – click here

🔒 US industrial deals thrive in 2023, surpass $200 billion – Brooke Sutherland click here.

🔒 Reassessing the 60/40 portfolio: Clear objectives needed for success – Alison Schrager – click here And in case you missed it –

🔒 Cyril Ramaphosa: Juggling power, wealth, and a fractured nation – Dirk Hartford – click here.

If you haven’t yet done so, it’s a painless two-step process to activate your Premium access with Steady:

1. Set a new password, using the address in this email – which is already listed with Steady. Click on: Set password now.

2. Next, log in with the new password. Click on: Log in now.

Sterkte, Alec

Visited 48 times, 48 visit(s) today