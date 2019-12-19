SLR on Boris, Corbyn, Scotland and impact on SA of massive UK election swing.

Biznews columnist Simon Lincoln Reader has been reflecting on the historic UK election victory for Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party a week ago. His conclusions are stark – Johnson himself with be closely watched by unforgiving Northerners; the defeated Corbyn may well be “convinced” by his allies to stay as Labour leader; the Scots could get their “independence” referendum but soon return to the UK with tails between legs. There are significant implications, too, for SA/UK trade opportunities and for South Africans wanting London work experience. As ever, SLR is direct and unforgiving. A must-listen from a man plugged into Westminster’s inside track. – Alec Hogg

In this Podcast, London-based Biznews columnist Simon Lincoln Reader gives Alec Hogg his perspectives on what last week’s landslide election victory means for the UK and its leading political personalities.

In his normal forthright manner, SLR explains why the City of London is delighted while admitting that the “Boris Bounce” may well be a repeat of South Africa’s Ramaphoria.

He points out that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is deeply flawed with a personal life that SLR describes as akin to a trainwreck. Also, Johnson has a spotty past, and enemies aplenty who just love pointing to his mis-steps.

These critics abound within his former vocation of journalism where it is infra-dig for journalists to remind readers Johnson was fired from The Times newspaper within months of arriving for “fabricating” facts on his very first front page story.

For outsiders, the details of his forced departure are less riveting than you might imagine. But in the context of his elevation to leadership, the story is worth repeating.

It involves The 2002 story centred around the discovery of Rose Palace, occupied by English King Edward II who famously had a same sex lover Piers Gaveston.

Johnson sexed up the story by wrongly attributing a quote to a named source saying the king and Gaveston would have “cavorted” together at the Rose Palace. An academic later pointed out this was impossible because the king’s lover had been murdered before the palace was occupied.

During a later interview Johnson admitted to making things worse when, in his own words: “I wrote a further story saying that the mystery had deepened about the date of the castle.” It did little to halt his progress, however. After being fired by The Times, Johnson was snapped up by rival broadsheet The Telegraph.

The British elite might have long memories on the flaws of public personalities. As election results showed, however, the bulk of its voters less so.

SLR reckons Johnson is mindful he was swept to victory by unforgiving Northern voters where a raft of former Labour strongholds swung to the blond “Leave”campaigner. So there’s little doubt the Prime Minister’s every move will be under intense scrutiny in those regions.

But SLR believes Johnson election manifesto is deliverable so there is little likelihood of him sacrificing these hard won recruits.

He is, however, deeply sceptical about the consequences of the Scots having been “whipped up into a Nationalist frenzy” by their political leaders. He believes should the Scottish vote to leave the UK, which the election results would suggest will happen, they would soon return “with their tails between their legs.”

Reader also has some tasty ideas about Jeremy Corbyn, South Africans wanting to work in the UK, and the prospects for SA/UK trade. A fascinating podcast well worth the 20 minute listen.