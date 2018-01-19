WORLDVIEW: Pro-Brexit Brits want a good US trade deal, but that’s a crazy dream

Among those Britons who favour Brexit, one of the shimmering dreams guiding their vision for the post-Brexit UK is a super-sweet US/UK trade deal. Indeed, a favourable trade pact with America has practically been a cornerstone of pro-Brexit politics.

Sadly, however, British dreams of a quick and positive deal with America are unrealistic in the extreme.

READ: Canadian negotiator right to say “best deal is in the Single Market” https://t.co/NCscexYagJ — Open Britain (@Open_Britain) January 17, 2018

First, under president Donald Trump, America has been very slow to sign trade pacts. Trump’s instincts seem to be that trade deals in general are bad, as the administration’s reluctance to renegotiate the critical North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) illustrates. Although the Trump administration has expressed enthusiasm for a deal with Britain, its track record on trade so far is discouraging.

Second, while America is Britain’s second-biggest trading partner (after the EU), the UK is only America’s seventh-biggest trading partner, after China, NAFTA partners Mexico and Canada, Japan, Germany, and South Korea. That means the deal will be more important to Britain than it is to the US, which puts the UK in a weaker negotiating position. Even if a trade deal is forthcoming, there’s no guarantee it will be a great deal for Britain.

Third, there are plenty of hot-button issues that could derail trade talks, such as America’s insistence that Brits must accept chlorine-washed chicken and that Britain must retain the so-called passporting rights that, within the EU, allow companies to offer financial services in all member countries. Since the EU has clearly said Britain will lose its passporting rights after Brexit, this seems like a bit of a barrier.

Theresa May has promised that financial services will be at the heart of any Brexit trade deal, a move to protect the size and influence of the City of London https://t.co/PEz3eCSiQk pic.twitter.com/0TkpHcjlZt — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 11, 2018

Finally, the way that the UK economy is structured creates particular challenges for it when negotiating trade deals. Specifically, the UK is very much a services-based economy, with specialisations in financial services, advertising, design, law, and accounting. Unfortunately, very, very few trade deals create free trade in services – the only real examples today are, amusingly, the rules that govern the EU and NAFTA.

As March 2019 hurtles closer, the shape and details of the Brexit deal are getting clearer. But the future of the UK depends on more than just its deal with the EU. Unfortunately, deals with the US look trickier by the day. – Felicity Duncan