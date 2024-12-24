Chuck Stephens: The end of an era – A Dramatic transition

In this thought-provoking analysis by Chuck Stephens, the world’s shifting dynamics come into focus. From Iran’s increasing isolation and Hamas’s decline to rising conservatism in Europe and North America, Stephens explores the fading influence of “wokeness” and its global implications. He highlights South Africa’s softer tone on Israel and Trump’s growing impact, arguing that a return to traditional values is reshaping the world. Stephens asserts that common sense is making a bold comeback.

By Chuck Stephens*

The South Africa ambassador to the USA says South Africa will tone down its anti-Israel rhetoric. This is the trending…

For in Syria, the Assad regime fell apart, and now his own family is falling apart as well.

This was precipitated by Israel’s incursion into south Lebanon. A U.N. Resolution says Hezbollah would remain north of the Litani River. But they cheated. Some see this as the partial liberation of Lebanon – not having to remain a sycophant of Iran any longer. Certainly the supply chain from Iran to Hezbollah has been disrupted.

The Kurds are bracing for an attack by Turkey but traditionally America protects some Kurdish autonomy. Now we learn that there are not only 900 American troops in Syria – but a full 2000. Presumably a lot of these “hidden troops” will support the Kurds, who have been holding the ISIS prisoners?

Iran is increasingly isolated. Its last proxy force in Yemen was bombed by both Israel and the USA this week. Iran is said to be racing to reach nuclear weapon capability, before January 20th 2025. It has once again seen the writing on the wall. Mene, mene, tekel uparsin.

Hamas has no remaining military capability. It is reduced to a few cells of terrorists operating independently without a central command. They are scrambling to extract some negotiating value from the remaining 100 hostages before it is too late.

In both France and Germany, there are prospects of a swing to the right. Following in the footsteps of Hungary, Italy and the Netherlands. A little further off perhaps is the UK’s rising star – Nigel Farage.

Russia is pressing forward relentlessly in Ukraine, probably assuming that any peace accord will abide by the “battlefield borders”. As was the case in 1963 in the bitter war between China and India. No one wins or loses. They just stop fighting. At any rate, both sides are talking openly about peace.

If Western Europe wants the Ukraine to join NATO, it may lose the USA?

Closer to the USA, the Canadian government seems to be faltering. It is scrambling to beef up border security under Trump threat of trade tariffs. Trump is teasing Canada about becoming the 51st state.

Mexico has already stopping giving transit visas to foreigners entering Mexico just to walk north into the USA. I can remember the day that it was invaded by the USA only to lose half of its territory.

On the home front, Jack Smith has resigned and Fani Willis has been withdrawn as prosecutor. There go three cases out the window. They were always about election interference and it didn’t work. Trump won those cases in the court of public opinion.

Not to mention that the Supreme Court threw him some shade, in its decision that presidents do have some immunity from prosecution.

The FBI director has decided to resign. The January 6 committee has been exposed for corrupt practice. Several of its members may well land in jail. Unless Biden does the unthinkable granting them a preemptive pardon. What do you expect from a lame-duck president whose own party pulled off a palace coup to sideline him? For months he has been quietly auctioning off border wall construction materials on the sly. That has landed him in court and Trump has weighed in with an amicus brief.

Still a month before Trump returns to the White House and his influence is being felt far and wide. The examples cited above are evidence that Trump’s return is going to end the cul-de-sac of “wokeness”.

Will South Africa wake up and smell the bacon?

We lost a decade in the Zuma years of state capture. It has been a long road back.

From the day Barrack Obama as sworn in until this week, the world went into a larger cul-de-sac. “Wokeness” is a term that came to encompass all its multiple stands. But it is ending. Everywhere. Many people can’t believe it. Frankly they are caught in a “doom loop” of denialism. For most people just don’t want to live in a world where boys masquerading as girls can enter their bathrooms or play in their sports. It’s over.

And setting things back on track may get messy. Like repatriating millions of illegal immigrants who invaded the USA. Or like practicing terrorism. Sweden just announced that it is cutting off funding to UNDRWA. This kind of pushback will go on for awhile, until common sense once again prevails.

It is common sense to take a method and try it. If it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something. The moral majority wants Western civilization back. “Wokeness” failed miserably and is ending up on the scrap heap of history. Those opposed to it are not passive but proactive. For bad things happen when good people do nothing.

Stand your ground!

*Chuck Stephens: Desmond Tutu Centre for Leadership