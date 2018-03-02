Blitzboks get yet another sponsor

JOHANNESBURG — Who wouldn’t want to back a winning team? The Springbok Sevens team, having clinched last season’s World Sevens Series title, are currently top of this season’s log. It’s not surprising that they’re attracting attention from big sponsors. FNB were unable to get near SA Rugby’s most valuable assets when banking rival ABSA’s logo was emblazoned on the jerseys, but now that MTN are the title sponsors of the Springboks, FNB has jumped at the chance to become associate sponsors for both the Springboks and now the Blitzboks. For good measure, the FNB logo is also on the jerseys of the Women’s Sevens and the Sevens Academy teams. After the Castle Free sponsorship deal was confirmed earlier this week, the Blitzboks’ jerseys will look a little different when they defend their title at the Las Vegas Sevens this weekend. – David O’Sullivan

From SA Rugby

SA Rugby on Friday confirmed a major new backer for the Springbok Sevens team with banking giant, FNB, revealed as an associate sponsor to the Blitzboks.

FNB has agreed to a five-year partnership which will see the bank’s familiar logo appear on the back of the Springbok Sevens jersey above the playing number as the official Financial Services and Banking Partner to the Blitzboks.

FNB’s name already appears on the Springbok XV’s playing jersey, after they joined hands with the national team in August 2017.

“It is fantastic to have such a valued partner now also backing our sevens teams,” said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“FNB responded swiftly to assist the Springboks in 2017 and we’re absolutely delighted to welcome them to the Blitzboks family as well.

“FNB is one of South Africa’s most respected and likeable brands – much like the Blitzboks – and we greatly appreciate the support and confidence they have shown, not only in our flagship Sevens team, but also our Springbok Women’s Sevens and SA Rugby Sevens Academy teams.”

Faye Mfikwe, FNB Chief Marketing Officer said: “FNB recognises the unifying power of sport in South Africa, and in line with this, we are proud to extend our partnership with SA Rugby to include the Springbok Sevens.

“This partnership is the pinnacle of a journey we started in 2001, when we took a decision to support sporting talent from grassroots to greatness through sustained investment in youth sport development programmes at school and university levels.

We are proud to extend our partnership with SA Rugby to include the @Blitzboks! We recognise the unifying power of sport in South Africa & therefore continue to support sporting talent from grassroots to greatness in youth sport development. Read more: https://t.co/Vg5IS5f5se pic.twitter.com/cgNgBQJOJb — FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) March 2, 2018

“The ultimate dream for many young hopefuls is to be given the honour of representing their national team and our grassroots platforms are increasingly playing an important role in facilitating the realisation of such aspirations.

“To date, our talent development programmes have helped 33 Springboks and 29 Springbok Sevens to realise their dream of representing the respective national teams.

“As a proudly South African brand, we remain committed to making a positive contribution that will take the country forward, just as we believe the Blitzboks will continue to inspire our youth with their undeniable appetite for success,” said Mfikwe.

The partnership with FNB follows the partnership with Castle Free, which was announced on Wednesday. These partnerships will start with immediate effect and the Blitzboks will henceforth play with the new logo on their backs, starting this weekend at the USA Sevens in Las Vegas.

