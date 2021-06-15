Sivanna gives us a tour of Cape Town Stadium’s seating area

We’re bringing all the excitement of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA to you DHL Stormers fans at home! Check out this week’s video, where Sivanna gives us an exclusive tour of the seating areas at the DHL Stormers’ new home, Cape Town Stadium.

Enter the BrightRock Home is Where the Fans Are competition here. T&Cs Apply” and link the word ‘here’ to our competition post on Facebook? Here is the link: https://fb.watch/5MyhfcZoGC/ the T&Cs link is here: https://bit.ly/2RicJmx.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)