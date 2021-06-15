The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Sivanna gives us a tour of Cape Town Stadium’s seating area
We’re bringing all the excitement of the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA to you DHL Stormers fans at home! Check out this week’s video, where Sivanna gives us an exclusive tour of the seating areas at the DHL Stormers’ new home, Cape Town Stadium.
- Enter the BrightRock Home is Where the Fans Are competition here. T&Cs Apply” and link the word ‘here’ to our competition post on Facebook? Here is the link: https://fb.watch/5MyhfcZoGC/ the T&Cs link is here: https://bit.ly/2RicJmx.
(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.