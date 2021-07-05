Sivanna wraps up her tour of the Cape Town Stadium

In this final episode of the stadium tour, Sivanna shares a glimpse of the DHL Stormers’ new home, Cape Town Stadium, from the outside and shares some facts about the building.

Enter the BrightRock Home is Where the Fans Are competition here. T&Cs Apply” and link the word ‘here’ to our competition post on Facebook? Here is the link: https://fb.watch/5MyhfcZoGC/ the T&Cs link is here: https://bit.ly/2RicJmx.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)