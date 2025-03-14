BizNews Rugby: France favourites; Ireland need a miracle; and Scotland’s dilemma

Tune into this week’s BizNews Rugby Show with rugby insider Rory Steyn and co-host Patrick Kidd as they unpack the final round of the Six Nations. With France leading the charge after a dominant win over Ireland last weekend, three teams remain in mathematical contention for the title. Rory shares his insights and predictions for the crucial weekend fixtures, including Ireland’s must-win clash against Italy, a potential upset for Wales against England, and the high-stakes battle between Scotland and France. Steyn also touches on the Springbok training camp, emerging talent, and the future of the global rugby calendar.

With the Six Nations reaching its thrilling conclusion, BizNews Rugby Show co-hosts Rory Steyn and Patrick Kidd break down this weekend’s matchups and what’s at stake for the teams vying for the championship. Following France’s emphatic win over Ireland in Dublin, the race remains open with three teams mathematically in the running. Rory shares his expert analysis on the decisive weekend fixtures and what fans can expect from an action-packed Super Saturday.

Italy vs Ireland

After a heavy defeat to France at home in week 3 and failing to bounce back from that last weekend against England, Italy will want to finish strong in Rome. However, Rory sees Ireland as too strong, predicting a victory by at least 14-15 points. With a full-strength squad featuring key players like Tadhg Furlong making his return from injury, Ireland are not taking any chances. They’ll aim for a bonus-point win to keep their slim championship hopes alive, needing help from Wales and Scotland to have a shot at the title.

Wales vs England

Wales’ nightmare run of losses has extended far too long, and Rory believes they could finally break the streak with an upset win over their fiercest rivals. England need to win to have a chance to get their hands on the trophy, but playing in Cardiff is a different beast. Rory expects a closely contested battle and boldly predicts a narrow Welsh victory by one score. If Wales manage to pull off the win, it would spare Scotland from playing a part in crowning England champions were they to beat France.

France vs Scotland

Scotland face a true dilemma—defeating France would mean potentially handing England the trophy. While the Scottish will fight hard, Rory sees France as too strong at home, predicting a high-scoring affair with the French crossing the line for at least five tries. With their powerful bench and dominant pack, France hold the advantage. However, Scotland’s attacking talent ensures a thrilling contest.

Springbok Training Camp and looking ahead

Beyond the Six Nations, the conversation shifts to South Africa’s Springbok training camp. With key players gathering in Cape Town, discussions are underway on squad selection and preparations for the season ahead. Rory says that emerging talents like Aphelele Fassi, Quan Horn, and Ruan Venter are ones to watch as Rassie Erasmus refines his squad.

Rory also touches on rugby’s global scheduling challenges, advocating for better alignment between the Northern and Southern Hemisphere tournaments to ensure players get adequate rest while maintaining competitiveness.

Six Nations Fixtures & Rory’s predictions:

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Italy vs Ireland Stadio Olimpico (Rome) 15:15 SA Time – Rory’s Prediction: Ireland by 14-15 points

Stadio Olimpico (Rome) 15:15 SA Time – Wales vs England Millenium Stadium (Cardiff) 17:45 SA Time – Prediction: Wales by 1-3 points

Millenium Stadium (Cardiff) 17:45 SA Time – France vs Scotland – Stade de France (Paris) 21:00 SA Time – Prediction: France to win with a bonus point

With an exhilarating weekend of rugby ahead, all eyes will be on a dramatic conclusion to the Six Nations. Will France seal the title? Can Wales pull off a shock victory? And will Scotland defy the odds? The answers will unfold on a super Saturday of rugby.

