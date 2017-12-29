Dear Cyril: Here’s how to turn back the clock on SA under Jacob Zuma

EDINBURGH — South Africa is in a mess after eight years of rule by President Jacob Zuma. It has suffered credit ratings downgrades, an indication that the international investment community has turned its back on the country as a land of opportunity. Emigration has been high, as unhappy South Africans lose hope that the country faces a brighter future. Beyond these middle class problems is a vast community of desperately poor people, who have missed out on decent education and training and have no prospect of proper employment. Violent criminal activity in their communities adds to the misery of daily life. Zuma inherited these problems, but he has made them worse. Instead of creating a better life for all, he has ensured a life of luxury for his own family members and allies. Instead of working in the interests of his people, Zuma has served his puppet masters, the immigrant Gupta family. Many hope that new ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa can turn back the clock on the Zuma years and get South Africa back onto a growth trajectory – with meaningful improvements to living standards for the masses. Paul Hoffman, of Accountability Now, sets out a game plan for Ramaphosa to do just that. – Jackie Cameron

By Paul Hoffman*

Dear Mr Ramaphosa

RE: Suggested urgent priorities

1. The trustees, directors and staff of Accountability Now extend their congratulations to you and your team on achieving a narrow but decisive democratic victory at the recent electoral conference of the ANC held at Nasrec. It is our hope that your win will be good for the country and its constitutional project as well as for you.

2. You will no doubt receive many letters of congratulations and much advice from the media, the faith-based sector, academics, civil society and others now that you hold the reins of your political party.

3. We at Accountability Now are confident that we will be well satisfied because you remain steadfastly true to the values of the Constitution which you helped to draft during the establishment of the new South Africa. We appreciate that this is an onerous task, but we trust that it is one that you will take seriously in navigating the way ahead. Respecting, protecting, promoting and fulfilling the rights in the Bill of Rights in a manner that is open, accountable and responsive must, constitutionally speaking, be your first order of business. Inculcating the values and principles applicable to the public administration and publicly owned enterprises, in accordance with section 195(1) of the Constitution is central to the success of the administration which you will shortly lead.

4. Currently there are various areas in which decisive and pro-active leadership is needed. We respectfully draw them to your attention with our suggestions on how best to address them.

5. Corruption in both the public and private sectors: as long ago as 2014 the Chief Justice described this “malady” as a feature of SA society that “is in danger of graduating into something terminal”. That danger has emerged recently in sharp relief with the allegations of state capture in the media and in the serious academic study which speaks of the “silent coup” that is under way in the country. The faith-based “Unburdening Report” and the publication of several books on the topic will not have escaped your attention. Some of the details have also been succinctly set out in litigation in which you are a party, namely, The Quaker Peace Centre and others v The President and others. For your ease of reference we draw attention to those papers which can be found on our website. Were you to consent to the relief claimed in that case or simply do the necessary yourself to appoint the commission of inquiry into state capture, which your own party wants now, you would strike a decisive initial blow in the battle against corruption, preserve the evidence in (what the erstwhile Public Protector, Adv Thuli Madonsela, has described as) the danger of allegations of state capture becoming a “cold case” and create the opportunity of timeously recovering the misappropriated funds and other state assets implicated in state capture. Doing so off your own bat, as Deputy President of the nation, is the constitutionally pure way to act and it would not be contrary to the appeal processes which President Zuma has in mind because the courts will still be able to determine whether asking the Chief Justice to select a commissioner and ordering the President to pay costs was the right High Court decision, given the ramifications of the doctrine of the separation of powers. You will be acting off your own bat pursuant to the powers afforded you under C 90 read with C 96, as is argued in the QPC matter to which we refer above. Your own decision, taken immediately in the light of what we all know about now (so much more than the material covered in the “State of Capture Report”) would be welcomed, is unexceptionable and would be unrelated to the said report and its directions. The report is more than a year old and has been overtaken by many events.

6. The operations and structure of the anti-corruption machinery of state: You will be aware that the Hawks have not been a success. Indeed, the Zuma administration has usurped their legislated and constitutional functions by the creation of an illegal ACTT (Anti-Corruption Task Team) in a manner that has no regard to the decisions of the Constitutional Court in the Glenister cases. We believe that the creation of a new Chapter Nine Institution, The Integrity Commission, with powers to prevent, combat, investigate and prosecute serious corruption is the correct way forward. We say why, and provide the draft legislation needed, on the Glenister case page of our website. We commend the idea and the draft bills we have prepared to your urgent attention. The Constitutional Review Committee of the National Assembly is currently mulling over our submissions on establishing an Integrity Commission; what is good for the ANC is also good for the country.

7. Re-invigorating the public administration and the leadership of state owned enterprises. While there is no silver bullet available to you, we believe that merit should be the decisive criterion for promoting civil servants and we respectfully draw it to your attention that the practice of cadre deployment in the public administration is illegal. We believe you can create the correct mind-set by requiring all members of the public service, including those in SOEs, to take the pledge we have drawn up, or something similar which is more to your liking. A signed copy of the pledge should be in every public servant’s personnel file as a reminder to staff and management that the values and principles set out in the pledge are the guiding lights of the work of our developmental state. The pledge we have suggested is available here.

8. Creating better public awareness of constitutionalism as well as the rights and responsibilities of citizens. There is a dire need for more public awareness of the power of the Constitution in the daily lives of all who live in our lovely land. We have, during the course of 2017, caused the second edition of our handbook on the Constitution “Know Your Rights, Claim Your Rights” to be published as an e-book. It is available for free download on the homepage of our website, to which we have already referred you in this letter. An official adaptation of this handbook, or the official adoption of it, should lead to hard copies being placed on every desk in every high school, in every public library, legislature, municipal office, police station and office of the public administration in the land. Embracing and nurturing the Constitution is not only the work of politicians and public servants, it is the duty of all engaged citizens who are patriotically participating in the benefits of their liberation from the yoke of apartheid. We need citizens who are striving to perfect their attachment to respecting human dignity, promoting the achievement of equality and enjoying human right and freedoms in our multi-party democracy under the rule of law. Non-racialism and non-sexism are also foundational values which urgently need to be cultivated.

9. Addressing the state of education: Until early childhood development (ECD) is universally available in SA via the Department of Basic Education – as envisaged in the National Development Plan – but still not implemented, the difficulties in schools and universities will continue and become exacerbated. A system in which all children receive access to ECD facilities – in which their education is in their home language and takes place in classrooms which comply with basic norms and standards and are equipped with teaching and learning materials in the right language, at the right time, in the right quantities, every time – is a system that will promote the future of our constitutional aspirations.

The professionalization of our teachers, the re-opening of their training colleges and the involvement of the faithbased sector in the delivery of quality values-based education of the kind received by many outstanding leaders of the liberation struggle are also priorities of the administration you will shortly lead. Let the churches take back the schools closed by the apartheid regime and help them flourish once more

10. The economic revival of the country: Investment in the future economic success of SA will only take place when investors, whether local or foreign, are sufficiently confident in the political and fiscal leadership of the country to trust that it is worth their while to risk making their investments, secure in the knowledge that their rights to their property, including invested funds, will be respected and protected. The necessary confidence and trust do no repose in the Zuma administration.

For this, among other reasons, there is a veritable ocean of unused cash or near-cash on the balance sheets of public companies, waiting for you to unlock trust and confidence. The reaction of the markets to your election is hopefully a sign of good developments to come.

Quite apart from all the other considerations applicable, the “Zuma factor” alone is reason enough for you to encourage and effect the immediate removal from office of Jacob Zuma in the best interests of nurturing the “green shoots” of the economy that must grow and flourish if the type of future envisaged for all, that elusive “better life”, is to be attained under your leadership. You have awesome responsibilities on your capable shoulders and you need to cultivate the co-operation of those you lead, irrespective of their current station in life. We exist to exact accountability and to promote responsiveness to people’s needs.

We suggest that cancelling the arms deals and all other invalid procurements (especially nuclear) by the state, claiming back the vast sums of money involved and returning whatever was illegally procured ought to demonstrate your principled approach to the rule of law and to righting the ship of state at a time when the collection of taxes is sub-par. The inflow of funds so generated will impress prudent investors; it will encourage further investment, all of which can be used to promote job creation and poverty alleviation. The triple challenges of inequality, unemployment and poverty are best met by urgently doing what we have set out in this letter.

We hope and pray that these matters will be your priorities in the days, weeks and months ahead. May the Constitution be your guiding light as you lead with integrity toward a sustainable socio-economic future for all.

Paul Hoffman SC, Director, Accountability Now