Sizing up Steinhoff, KPMG: Why investors are vulnerable to dirty accountants

Trade SNH on Easy Equities

EDINBURGH — In a previous era, I spent most of my working hours as a crime reporter staring into the ugly side of South Africa. After seven years of seeing dead bodies almost daily, hearing heart-wrenching accounts of rape and robbery and skirting dangerously around sources in a scary underworld, I signed up to study accounting in my spare time as my escape route to a prettier place. After completing a diploma, I moved on to financial journalism, thinking that I had left the blood and gore and unrelenting stories of unbearable sadness behind me. It didn’t take me long to discover that there are just as many crooks in corporate towers as there are in Cape Town’s gangland. Business people involved in fraud, theft and other illegal activities tend to hide behind complex rules and sophisticated concepts, cleverly distancing themselves from their victims. Often there’s an accountant in the background, who has studied hard to find ways through legal complexities and gets others to do the dirty work. In this article, Kali Khama tackles some of the games accountants play as they skirt around the edges of law, highlighting flaws in the system. – Jackie Cameron

By Kali Khama*

When most people hear the name “Arthur Andersen” Enron, named Fortune’s most innovate company until it tanked in 2001, springs to mind. What they may not know is that just three years prior to the Enron bankruptcy, Arthur Andersen was also the auditor of ‘Waste Management Company’ which inflated its profits to the tune of about $1.7 billion by understating the depreciation charges on its properties. With such a track record in such a short space of time one cannot find it surprising that they closed shop in 2002.

The backbone of the work of auditors is public trust because auditors are meant to provide credibility by ensuring (within reason) that x=y as companies purport in their financial statements. Enron hid debts and recorded bogus revenues in what they called “mark-to-market accounting” which cost investors a whopping $74 billion.

Worldcom fraudulently capitalised costs that did not qualify as assets which improved their reported profit and inflated their balance sheet by $11 Billion. One would hope that these are the only companies that have engaged in such practices but sadly, they are not, so financial reporting and auditing standards have had to evolve much quicker not only to react but to also to pro-act.

Indeed financial reporting has come a long way since the days of Enron, introducing new standards such as IFRS 9, IFRS 15, and IFRS 16, making changes to definitions and interpretation of words, and becoming more prescriptive than suggestive. No more can companies sell intricate and exotic financial instruments without making adequate disclosures in their financial statements.

Top executives can no longer meet in 5 star hotels to come with new ways to inflate revenue and thus prop up their bonuses. And off balance sheet financing through operating leases can no longer be kept as such. But it would be with ignorance to think that the future will not bring more accounting scandals, if history is anything to go by, and the Accountancy profession has a big role to play as the custodians of financial trust.

Steinhoff: Accounting irregularities

Enter Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd. Just when you thought that financial reporting is solid and nothing can go wrong, one of the largest JSE Company’s share price tanked more than 90% in the span of a few days amidst accounting irregularity.

Much speculation surrounds the issue and nothing conclusive is on the table until various investigations are concluded but a review of the groups communications in June 2013 (acquisition of Kika-Liener at a premium after funding the original acquisition by Genesis Investment Holding by providing a loan following a share issue) will reveal a transaction that, unless you have inside information, seems to have no economic rationale to a shareholder wanting to grow their investment.

On the other side of the transaction between Steinhoff and Genesis Investment Holding are former Steinhoff board members. Given that Steinhoff would take a hefty loss (the premium paid for economic benefits that cannot be proved will flow in the future), surely shareholders would have wanted to know the facts and make economic assessment.

This is was the purpose of IAS 24 is; to ensure companies provide disclosures about transactions with related parties so that investors and interested stakeholders can make an IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards IAS – International Accounting Standard ISA – International Standard on Auditing assessment of the present and future effects on cash flow.

However, with regards to the transaction with Genesis you would not find IAS 24 disclosure in the financial statements of Steinhoff. This is because IAS 24 requires some form of control (which is based on power) or some form of significant influence in the way that a “Related Party” is defined and Steinhoff had neither in/over Genesis.

The rationale behind the definition of “Related Party” is clear but it’s not without its flaws, which are not so obvious. In a situation where Mr. C and Mr. D are the current directors of Company B which transacts with Company A, when Mr. C and Mr. D were formerly directors of Company A, IAS 24 would not become applicable and that transaction and the details thereto would not be disclosed on the basis “Related Party” transactions, even if Mr. C and Mr. D are the sole directors of Company B.

Related party transactions: Games accountants play

I would contest that in fact a Related Party transaction should be disclosed because Mr. C and Mr. D clearly control the significant operations of Company B because their relationship with their former board is a significant factor that results in companies engaging in transactions that prejudice shareholders of the companies out of comradery.

But what is the benefit to these directors from such transactions? It may not be direct but it can surely manifest itself as higher company profits thus larger bonuses and higher valued shares and share options, or can even manifest as domestically as a favour/calling card. Maybe the gain or loss is not significant enough to warrant attention but if anything, such dealings definitely undermine codes like the newly released King IV or the Sustainability Reporting Principles.

These codes are meant to reinforce the credibility of financial reporting and governance of entities and by their standard, the above related party disclosure should undoubtedly become necessary. Otherwise financial markets have more reason to believe that business continue to conspire to deal in what is quite simply unfair. Then again, accounting standards alone will not be effective.

Audit standards and auditors need to grab the baton firmly and execute on their duty with a stronger vigour than we have seen over the past 17 years. It is true that the work of an auditor is not to investigate and uncover instances of fraud or any dealings which are contrary to IFRS and the King Code on Governance but rather, to identify risks of material misstatement due to Fraud or Error and respond thereto by obtaining evidence that supports the correctness of reported figures.

What is interesting, however, is that although audit relies on financial reports prepared using IFRS (or another reporting standard); the audit standard governing the audit of “Related Parties” (ISA 550) doesn’t define “significant influence” which makes its definition of “Related Party” slightly more open than that of IFRS. Thus in terms of ISA 550 an auditor, in keeping professionally skeptical, would have look into the transaction between Company A and Company B because of Mr C. and Mr. D.

An auditor would need to this because they would recognise the fraud risk factors that are affecting the fair presentation of the financial affairs of the company because of the transaction. Perhaps what is needed is to amend ISA 550 to require an auditor to specifically identify risks relating to related party transactions in a much broader scope than as currently defined by IFRS.

Financial reports: In the eyes of the beholder

In contrast, perhaps what should rather change is the interpretation of the ISA, which currently states (ISA 550 Par. 9): IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards IAS – International Accounting Standard ISA – International Standard on Auditing “Irrespective of whether the applicable financial reporting framework establishes related party requirements, to obtain an understanding of related party relationships and transactions…”

Indeed IFRS doesn’t establish disclosure requirements for the transaction between Company A and Company B where there are such parties as Mr. C and Mr. D as described above; but it is clear that the audit standard for related parties requires the auditor to be professionally skeptical about instances of relatedness between parties that aren’t specifically covered by IFRs because transactions thereto can be relevant and material quantitatively and qualitatively in the financial statements.

Accounting scandals: Interesting times for accountancy profession

As such more audit work will be required but will ensure that audits are of the highest quality and result in credible audit reports to accompany audited financial statements. Financial reporting scandals although disastrous, create a very interesting time for the accountancy profession because we surely can’t stand aside and find a scapegoat but must evaluate our own guiding principles to ensure that to the extent we are involved in financial reporting, no holes are present that contribute to corporate scandals.

Still this will not guarantee that future accounting fraud cases will not come to the surface but will ensure that we are not ignorant bystanders. If the above changes nothing, it should at least warrant professional discussion that will ensure that the accountancy profession remains relevant and reliable with regard to combating accounting fraud.

Kali Khama is a trainee accountant at Ernst & Young, budding CA (SA), and writer. He’s a firm believer in personal growth as a catalyst social change and uses his knowledge and skill to deliver complex information to the common man.