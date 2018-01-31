Eskom teeters on fiscal cliff as desperate execs sweep clean

CAPE TOWN — Crooked and switched-off staffers at Eskom will soon feel the bristles of the new executive brooms sweeping clean as the utility tries to sell off some of its assets and convince its’ lenders and regulators to help it avoid going broke. While the rampant snouting and crooked deals that led it to this pretty pass are astonishingly brazen, equally astonishing is the new tone from management. Try this on for unaccustomed transparency; “lenders won’t start funding talks with us until we’ve restored some credibility.” That’s new CEO Phakamani Hadebe talking. When you hear execs talking of ‘significant financial difficulties,” that’s Eskom speak for ‘we’re on a financial cliff”. Those found wanting in a newly-promoted culture of whistleblowing and integrity will be shown the door asap, they add. It’s direct cause and effect. The cause is president-in-waiting Cyril Ramaphosa crossing his heart and hoping to die in promising to root out corruption wherever it’s found in the new regime. He’s making increasingly bold statements as the days go by, a sign of his newly found party power. The effect is everywhere, but probably most importantly in the State’s biggest fiscal drain; Eskom. R367 billion in debt securities and borrowing is one hell of a bill. – Chris Bateman

By Paul Burkhardt and Liezel Hill

(Bloomberg) – The new leaders of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. vowed to resolve governance problems as they outlined “significant” financial difficulties at South Africa’s state-owned power utility.

Lenders who had stopped taking Eskom’s calls because of allegations of corruption and poor decision making were encouraged by the board overhaul announced earlier this month by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, but wouldn’t start funding talks with the cash-strapped company until it had restored some credibility, acting Chief Executive Officer Phakamani Hadebe said Tuesday.

“Any credible solution to stabilize Eskom starts with governance,” said Chairman Jabu Mabuza, who holds the same position at fixed-line operator Telkom SA SOC Ltd.

The company will seek to promote a culture that encourages integrity and whistleblowing, while those that are found wanting “need to be out as soon as possible,” Hadebe said.

Eskom published overdue financial results with only a day to spare before a possible suspension of its debt instruments on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The company had to assess future financial sustainability based on a lower-than-requested tariff increase that takes effect in April, acting Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim said. Eskom is also owed more than $1 billion in late revenue from municipalities, while costs rose during the year and sales volumes declined, he said.

BREAKING: #Eskom acting CFO Cassim says nuclear build "cannot be added to the Eskom balance sheet at this time". — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) January 30, 2018

Profit fell 34 percent to R6.3 billion ($529 million) in the six months through Sept. 30 from a year earlier. Debt securities and borrowings swelled 10 percent to R367 billion.

Yields on Eskom’s $1.75 billion of 2021 Eurobonds dropped 13 basis points to 5.43 percent by 1:32 p.m. in Johannesburg. The rand reversed a loss to trade 0.4 percent stronger at 11.8939 per dollar.

Eskom, which hasn’t had a permanent CEO since late 2016, has been roiled by a series of scandals, including allegations of corruption linked to the politically connected Gupta family. Everyone concerned has denied wrongdoing. However, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has described the utility as his “biggest worry” and S&P Global Ratings said Jan. 18 that there was a “clear danger” that Eskom could default on its debt. The company is the largest recipient of state guarantees.

It's not often that journalists and the media get so much as an acknowledgement when doing their job; but today @Eskom_SA chair Jabu Mabuza not only acknowledged the media, but went to thank us for "questioning and exposing the corruption. Please continue," he added #TeamMedia — SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) January 30, 2018

Hadebe said he’s “confident” that the utility will secure the R20 billion it needs to boost liquidity, without giving a timeframe. The company is in talks supported by National Treasury to explore several options to fund its cash flow needs.

It will also seek discussions with the National Energy Regulator of South Africa about its tariffs to highlight the utility’s financial position and challenges, Hadebe said.

Eskom will formulate a capital-structure plan and then look at potential asset sales to raise funds, Hadebe said. The utility should also consider converting some debt to equity because its sustainability can’t be achieved through borrowing, he said.

OUTA statement on Eskom results

“Eskom’s interim financial results were, as expected, not encouraging, given the fact that auditors expressed a matter of emphasis on the going-concern status of Eskom due to the compromised liquidity position. Eskom is still navigating stormy waters as reflected in the state capture allegations unfolding at the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises Inquiry,” says Wayne Duvenage, OUTA’s CEO.

OUTA was further encouraged by comments from Eskom’s new Chairperson, Jabu Mabuza, who indicated at the IFS release that the new Eskom Board’s mandate is to: (a) find solutions to the liquidity situation; (b) strive to restore the credibility and integrity through inculcating a culture of good corporate governance; and (c) ensure the release of Eskom’s interim financial results as a going concern before the end of January 2018.

However, despite the two-month delay in the release, the interim results were better than the 2017 Integrated Report — with its R3 billion in irregular expenditure — and the honesty of the new management team in the face of such a mammoth task was refreshing.

OUTA was encouraged by the frank admission by interim CE Phakamani Hadebe that Eskom’s situation is a result of poor leadership and failure to abide by the prescripts of good corporate governance, as depicted by the previous executives.

Eskom finally confirms that it is pursuing the recoupment of the R1.6 billion paid to McKinsey and Trillian. The IFS says the McKinsey contract “has been cancelled and the board is pursuing recovery from McKinsey in order to minimise the loss to Eskom”. On this note, McKinsey management has previously indicated their intention to return these funds to Eskom and OUTA urges they do so, sooner rather than later.

OUTA is also encouraged that Eskom’s IFS reflected that its three-month guarantee granted to the Guptas’ Tegeta Exploration & Resources is in breach of the Public Finance Management Act, which is in sync with OUTA’s charges filed against Eskom’s previous CFO Anoj Singh on this matter last year.

OUTA is pleased by the promise that the board is dealing with executives facing allegations of serious corruption and other acts of impropriety. We hope that criminal charges will be laid accordingly.

While OUTA welcomes Eskoms mention of a recovery plan which aims to review 160 contracts over R1 billion, we urge Eskom to ensure that this includes reviewing the so-called “evergreen” coal supply contracts with suppliers, which equate to billions of rand each year and require scrutinising.

Outa supports the frankness displayed in the presentation of the interim results as the new executives did not sugar-coat the bad news.

Extracts from the interim financial statements revealed that as at 30 September 2017:

Sales were down 1.9%.

Municipal arrear debt to Eskom was R12.2 billion, up from R9.2 billion year on year.

Total overdue debt to Eskom was R19.4 billion (including municipalities), up from R16 billion, with Soweto arrears increased by more than R400 million.

Net profit after tax was down to R6 billion from R10 billion.

Net cash from operations was down to R22 billion from R32 billion.

Liquid assets (cash) dropped to R9 billion from R30 billion.

The debt is now R367 billion, a R34 billion increase from a year ago.

Gearing is at 70% and this is not sustainable.

Cross border debt arrears are R600 million from three countries including ZESA (Zimbabwe).

OUTA believes that the new board and management are faced with a challenge to overcome the unnecessary interference and lack of leadership displayed by Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown.

OUTA is concerned over the strong hints of future price hikes, which is a real problem given the years of flagrant waste and corruption, and the reminder that Eskom is pursuing the Regulatory Clearing Account applications. However, OUTA is encourage by the options raised by Eskom to suggest to Government to get an equity partner/s to assist in the recapitalisation of the utility.

In conclusion, OUTA fully supports the suggestion that Eskom’s operating model and capital structure must be reviewed – including the cost drivers – and that this should be initiated sooner rather than later.