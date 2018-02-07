Ag shame! Fake news bots turn on Jacob Zuma, pitting him against Ramaphosa

South African President Jacob Zuma’s office denied allegations by the communist party that he’s preparing to fire his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, who replaced him as head of the ruling party in December.

The South African Communist Party said in a statement Tuesday that Zuma, 75, is preparing to replace Ramaphosa as the nation’s deputy president with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, his former wife who lost in her bid to win the African National Congress leadership race.

“The allegations are completely baseless,” Zuma’s spokesman, Bongani Ngqulunga, said in an emailed statement.

Source: Bloomberg

Media Statement

To All Media/News Editors

06 February 2018