Ag shame! Fake news bots turn on Jacob Zuma, pitting him against Ramaphosa

EDINBURGH — The fake news industry is an ugly beast. Just ask anyone who has been a victim of hoax articles or whose social media feed has been hacked and tampered with to spew out false posts. But it’s with a delicious irony that Jacob Zuma finds himself the victim of a nasty fake news campaign. Zuma’s son Duduzane was instrumental in commissioning a vicious media project to paint white business leaders as racist ‘white monopoly capitalists‘ and critical journalists as their servants. The objective was to build support for Jacob Zuma. The strategy, run by London-based Bell Pottinger for huge sums, caused hurt and sowed racial tension. Now Zuma is finding out what it feels like to be on the receiving end of cyber propaganda. His office put out a statement denying that he is getting ready to receive Russian President Vladimir Putin at the weekend. This is shortly after his team issued a statement denying reports that Zuma was preparing to fire Cyril Ramaphosa as deputy president. – Jackie Cameron
South African President Jacob Zuma’s office denied allegations by the communist party that he’s preparing to fire his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa, who replaced him as head of the ruling party in December.
The South African Communist Party said in a statement Tuesday that Zuma, 75, is preparing to replace Ramaphosa as the nation’s deputy president with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, his former wife who lost in her bid to win the African National Congress leadership race.
“The allegations are completely baseless,” Zuma’s spokesman, Bongani Ngqulunga, said in an emailed statement.
A fake media statement is circulating on social media purporting to be from The Presidency, claiming a State Visit to South Africa by President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation from 8 to 11 February 2018.
There is no state visit by President Putin to South Africa this week. The Presidency has issued no such statement. The circulating statement is fake and is a fabrication.
So now eNCA is apologizing for reporting that Putin would be visiting Zuma from Feb. 8-11. They say the hoax statement had been published on official letterhead. They're calling it a "disinformation campaign."
— Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork) February 6, 2018