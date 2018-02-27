Hulamin rand woes highlights struggle of SA’s manufacturing sector

By Felicity Duncan

Among the many challenges facing manufacturers in South Africa, one remains paramount – the volatile rand. Aluminium beneficiator Hulamin is a prime example of this; rand strength meant that the company’s after-tax profits fell 14% year-on-year in 2017, despite record-high volumes and tight cost controls.

Hulamin reports that market conditions were challenging in 2017. At home in South Africa, a weak economy meant that demand for aluminium was subdued. Meanwhile, in the United States, president Donald Trump’s administration proved to have a protectionist bent and aluminium was firmly in American sights. Just last week, the country announced it planned to impose tariffs or quotas on aluminium imports, highlighting the risks in a market that accounts for one-fifth of Hulamin’s sales.

Yet, despite tough conditions, Hulamin sold more aluminium last year than it has ever sold before: volumes rose just under 0.5% to 233,000 tons in 2017. The company also focused on cost efficiencies, reporting that “manufacturing costs per unit contracted by 5.9%” on the back of reduced waste, staff rightsizing, and switching from gas to compressed natural gas.

In addition, Hulamin benefited from rising metals prices. In 2017, dollar aluminium prices rose substantially, averaging $1,968 per ton compared to an average of $1,604 per ton in 2016.

Yet rising volumes, lower costs, and a 23% increase in dollar aluminium prices was not enough to combat the impact of the strengthening rand, which fell to a 2017 average of R13.32 to the dollar from an average of R14.73 in 2016.

The impact of the rand can be seen clearly in a constant-currency comparison of Hulamin’s operating profit. According to the company, operating profit fell 13.4% year-on-year in real terms. But if one holds the exchange rate constant at 2016 levels, operating profit rose 27%.

The outsized impact of the rand is a key issue for Hulamin, and not an easy one to address; the company has no control over the level of the free-floating currency. Yet if, as new president Cyril Ramaphosa promises, South Africa is to enjoy a manufacturing renaissance, the issue of rand volatility must be faced.

China, a country justly lauded for its rapid industrialisation, achieved a manufacturing boom in part by strictly controlling the level of the yuan. China devoted huge amounts of money to keeping its currency competitively priced relative to the dollar. This helped keep labour costs attractive and cemented China’s place as a low-cost destination. Currency stability also encouraged manufacturers to make substantial, long-term investments.

Unfortunately, in South Africa, given the volatile nature of the rand, manufacturing is largely a currency play. Hulamin’s share price performance underscores this: the chart below shows how closely the aluminium giant’s share price has traced the path of the rand. As you can see, despite the fact that Hulamin is an efficient manufacturer of high-quality, value-add aluminium, its share price is largely driven by factors beyond its control.

To its credit, despite the rand headwinds it faced, Hulamin delivered positive earnings per share and positive cash flows, and maintained its dividend at 15c per share. The company continues to invest in new capacity – particularly in recycling – and it may stand to benefit from US protectionism, thanks to the duty-free access to US markets it enjoys under the terms of the Africa Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) and General System of Preferences (GSP) legislation.If the rand stabilises or weakens, Hulamin is well-positioned to deliver outstanding results. Unfortunately, the direction that the rand will take is anyone’s guess.