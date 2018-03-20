Ramaphosa wants Gupta whistle-blower Mcebisi Jonas to take top SARS job

Bloomberg – Mcebisi Jonas, the former South African deputy finance minister, is being considered for the post of commissioner of the South African Revenue Service after Tom Moyane was suspended on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa, two people familiar with the situation said.

It’s unclear whether Jonas will accept the offer, the people said. Jonas couldn’t immediately be reached for comment and the National Treasury, which oversees the tax agency, didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.