Steinhoff bonus OUTRAGE! 9 questions directors must answer – Nigel Dunn

EDINBURGH — Global retail multinational Steinhoff was built on the back of an aggressive acquisition strategy. Behind-the-scenes, former CEO Markus Jooste was apparently cooking the books to secure ever greater sums to fund the spending spree. Steinhoff directors, meanwhile, are apparently appalled that Jooste did all this financial jiggery-pokery. They are annoyed, too, that they must now spend extra hours on Steinhoff affairs as regulators and others pick through the mess – so much so that they’d like fat bonuses for doing the additional work. Steve Booysen, head of Steinhoff’s audit and risk committee, and Heather Sonn, chairman, each want an extra €200,000 euros while Johan van Zyl is hoping for €100,000, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. At least eight banks have lost more than $1 billion on loans linked to Steinhoff. Analyst Nigel Dunn takes the Steinhoff directors on, in this powerful open letter to Sonn. – Jackie Cameron

OP-ED TO STEINHOFF CHAIRPERSON

Dear Heather Sonn,

I read over the weekend of the proposal to reward certain non-executive directors with additional monies for the extra work undertaken post the December 2017 fiasco. As a very recent shareholder I have several questions I would like answered before voting in favour.

In whose interests were non-executive directors acting when Pepkor was acquired? Steinhoff was trading on a PE, (price earnings), of approximately half that of Pepkor, in round numbers 15 vs. 30. History has shown issuing additional shares where the acquirer’s rating is substantially less than the business being acquired destroys shareholder value over time, unless significant cost savings and synergies can be realised; savings I don’t believe have been achieved, or could have been achieved.

What was the rationale behind acquiring both Pepkor and Mattress Firm?

The Mattress Firm acquisition appears to have highlighted a lack of understanding of one of Warren Buffett’s basic principles; “price is what you pay, value what you get.” Many believed there was no value to be had acquiring Mattress Firm at the price paid, subsequent events have proven them correct. Are non-executive directors not there to rein in executive management teams where they believe they may not be acting in the best interests of shareholders?

Were non-executive directors not worried about the sharp deterioration in operating metrics over many years; be they ROAM, (return on assets managed), asset turn or ROIC, (return on invested capital), to name three?

Were non-executive directors not worried about goodwill and intangible assets exceeding shareholder funds in the last few years?

Were non-executive directors not concerned the explosive growth in the balance sheet was not matched by the growth in either revenue or net income?

The abnormally low tax rate was never satisfactorily explained to the investment community by executive management when questioned; were you as non-executive directors satisfied there was no contravention of any statutory regulations; be they tax, accounting or any other?

Were due diligences not carried out on the businesses being acquired as alluded to by the former CEO? If so why not, they were material.

Were non-executive directors not worried about the deterioration in one of the ratios commonly used to predict corporate failure; it had fallen to 12; below 10 is an almost guarantee of failure.

I find it hard to believe nobody other than the former CEO knew of the fraud; but I am prepared to give you the benefit of the doubt on that score. However I find it inconceivable a Board of this stature did not foresee all, at worst some of the above; and act accordingly in the best interest of shareholders. The obvious conclusions to draw are either incompetence, (unlikely given the composition of the Board), nobody applied their minds, (unlikely), or the Board was merely an echo chamber for one or several.