Steinhoff dominates FSB dossiers as SA authorities probe insider trading

EDINBURGH — Steinhoff has been in the headlines daily for months following revelations late last year that it is being investigated by German authorities for producing false financial reports. South Africa’s Financial Services Board (FSB) is also looking at Steinhoff deals, including the identities of parties elsewhere who sold Steinhoff shares in the last quarter of 2017. Steinhofff, a global retail group, has been teetering on the brink of collapse as a result of the regulatory scrutiny. Also in the FSB spotlight are Aspen, Resilient and Capitec – all of which have seen their shares gyrate following speculation that their numbers don’t stack up. Mysterious research outfit and short-seller Viceroy put out a report claiming Capitec’s numbers were at the very least over-egged, while rumours circulated that Viceroy was working on a nasty report about Aspen which it accused of Steinhoff-type behaviour. Stocks in the Resilient group have also come under pressure as a result of Viceroy commentary that they are overvalued through creative corporate structuring. – Jackie Cameron

The DMA is a committee of the FSB and is mandated to investigate, and in appropriate instances, take enforcement action in cases of market abuse on the financial markets. Three kinds of market abuse are prohibited in South Africa, namely insider trading, market manipulation (prohibited trading practices) and false reporting relating to the affairs of a public company.

The DMA can refer cases of insider trading to the FSB Enforcement Committee. In such cases the Enforcement Committee may order that the alleged offender to pay to the FSB the profit made or the losses avoided as a result of the offending transactions, and a penalty of up to three times such amount. These funds are distributed, after recovery of costs, to persons who may have been prejudiced by the offending transactions.

Market manipulation and false reporting cases can also be referred to the Enforcement Committee that can impose a penalty and a cost order on the alleged offender.

In addition market abuse transgressions are criminal offences in terms of the Act. The Director of Public Prosecutions may institute criminal action against any person.

It is not the function of the DMA to institute criminal prosecutions but would provide all information necessary to assist the Director of Public Prosecutions.