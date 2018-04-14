Lessons from Steinhoff: Leave the knives & cockroaches in the kitchen

Falling knives and cockroaches in the kitchen, two timeless investment lessons from Warren Buffett.

And the accounting scandal that gripped Steinhoff in December, which has seen the share price fall below the 1998 listing price of R4, is a lesson in both.

Shortly after the Jooste-fuelled crisis broke, the Steinhoff share price fell to R6 and then rocked between this point and R12, with many punters taking bets on a potential turn around.

But as the company continues to shore up cash reserves by selling stakes in various companies it owns, the writing seems to be well written on this wall.

And with a 95% stock-price crash from its 2016 high of R95, it would have been best to just leave the knives and cockroaches in the kitchen. You’ll have slept a lot easier at night.